Longtime Georgia Rep. John Lewis was eulogized at his funeral last month by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon.
Lewis, who died at the age of 80, was one of the original Freedom Riders who challenged segregation on buses during the early 1960s.
Leiws led protesters in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he was beaten by state troopers.
He was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Voting rights marches occurred two years later, months before President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act.
In his nearly 40-minute eulogy, former President Barack Obama spoke from the heart, exalting Lewis as a “founding father” of a “better America.”
“What a gift John Lewis was,” Obama said. “We are all so lucky to have had him walk with us for a while, and show us the way.”
But we wish Obama would have shortened his speech and not turned it into a political platform and more of a campaign speech.
Obama called for all Americans to be registered to vote automatically, restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences, expanding early voting, ending partisan gerrymandering of districts and making Election Day a national holiday.
We prefer the approach taken by another former president who kept politics out and kept the focus on God, country and Lewis’ life of promoting a world of peace and justice, harmony, dignity and love.
“We live in a better and nobler country today,” former President George W. Bush said, “because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy and the power of love to lift us to a higher ground.”
Instead of the divisions that are plainly evident to all in our country, Bush focused on love and hope.
“He always thought of others. He always believed in preaching the Gospel in word and in deed, insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope. John Lewis believed in the Lord, he believed in humanity and he believed in America.”
And, as Bush said in his eulogy, Lewis also believed “that all people were born in the image of God and have a spark of the divine in them.”
Those are words that should be taken to heart.