Most of the debate over the Biden administration’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better “reconciliation” bill focused on what the money would go for, and whether it’s too much or too little.
But maybe that was missing a more important consideration.
The legislation has a fundamental flaw: It fails to fix outdated regulations making it costly and inefficient to produce the goods and services it aims to expand. Instead of throwing trillions from the top-down, policymakers should modernize regulations and ease burdens holding people back.
That’s the argument made by James Davis, who serves on the board of directors for Americans for Prosperity. He argues that despite its massive cost, the bill does not address the root causes of the problems.
Consider three provisions for housing, health care and energy:
The bill includes $150 billion in housing subsidies, such as rent assistance. But it does not fix barriers to housing construction (like excessive zoning laws) and leaves a shortage of 2.8 million homes. Housing researcher Paul Williams has written, “What you really need if you want to lower those new home prices, is you need to build more homes and there’s not that much of that in this bill.”
The bill spends $130 billion on Obamacare subsidies, but access to care will remain restricted. For example, more spending does not address overly restrictive licensing laws preventing qualified nurse practitioners from serving in roles they trained for — contributing to the national health care workers shortage.
The bill provides $320 billion for electric vehicles and energy subsidies. One problem is that electric vehicle subsidies, at least so far, mainly benefit the wealthy. And if the wealthy are the only ones who can afford to buy such vehicles, the positive impact on the environment is hindered.
“Our country needs a better way. There are many practical reforms that can reduce the cost of goods and services while spurring job creation by streamlining regulations,” Mr. Davis recently wrote.
One major area of federal red tape is the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). It was enacted in 1970 to account for environmental impacts during construction. But now reviews can run to nearly 1,000 pages, drag on for 10 years and increase cost by millions.
Congress also could make temporary reforms enacted during COVID-19 permanent. For instance, Congress should allow nurse practitioners to practice outside their home state without requiring redundant licenses. Other reforms, such as importing more prescription drugs from countries we trust, also could improve care.
Congress should reject the reconciliation bill and focus on reforms that give people the flexibility to create solutions.