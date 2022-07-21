For those who think more government involvement — including wealth transfers — is the solution to lifting the poor out of poverty, it is worth considering some of the words of Candace Owens.
Ms. Owens, a Black political activist and social commentator, has written about how many government policies since the 1960s have hurt instead of helped the African American community. Too many of these programs simply cause dependency, victimhood and miseducation, she argues.
Ms. Owens believes that the breakdown of families causes many people to be impoverished, including Black families. She also believes the media for years perpetuated many mistaken beliefs about government programs. In her book, “Blackout,” she credits her “radicalization” toward conservatism after coming across an interview on the internet with Larry Elder, a Black radio host who is a Libertarian.
She noted that Mr. Elder was asked his opinion on issues facing Black America. “The biggest burden that Black people have in my opinion is the percentage of Blacks — 75% of them — that are raised without fathers. And that has every other social negative consequence connected to it: Crime, not being able to compete economically in the country, being more likely to be arrested. That’s the number one problem facing the Black community,” Ms. Owens quotes Mr. Elder as saying in the interview.
Ms. Owens also notes that the policies of President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Great Society actually did more harm than good for the Black community. She notes that there is a lot of data available from then to now that shows how impoverished Black Americans have become relative to Whites, but one statistic is startling. She noted that in 1963, 72% of nonwhite families were married and together, according to the Statistical Abstract of the United States.
By 2017, that data was almost exactly reversed, only 27% of Black households were married — a drop of 45 percentage points.
For Whites, the number married and together in 1963 was 89%, falling to 51% in 2017. That was a 38 percentage point drop. “Policies that were purported to empower Black America actually resulted in the greatest family breakdown across all demographics,” she wrote.
Among the problems are single men not committing themselves is “now a normalized pattern of unmarried sexual relationships, with a high probability of fatherhood” in the Black community.
We agree with Mr. Elder and Ms. Owens and about the Black community and fatherhood but believe it also carries over to Whites. The absence of fathers in raising children is the greatest predictor of failure, including delinquency, arrest and eventually jail or prison.