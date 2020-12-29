The intensity and deep partisanship of the 2020 election has left many — both conservatives and liberals — in a state of serious distress.
Many liberals, after reading misguided polls, surely felt optimistic going into the election only to face — early on Election Night — the possibility that Donald Trump would win the White House.
Even though Joe Biden eventually prevailed, those same liberals still are dealing with losses among governorships and the House of Representatives and a possible Republican majority in the Senate.
For conservatives, there are fears of a deadlocked Senate, seeing Kamala Harris one step away from the White House and Mr. Biden’s socialistic tendencies to have to deal with. The loss of the White House is a big deal because the steady stream of conservative judge confirmations will likely come to an end.
Facing reality is tough — for everyone.
That’s why Robert Pawlicki, a retired psychologist and newspaper columnist in Georgia, offered some helpful advice recently.
“What to do with loss? To return to mental health normalcy, there are a number of things to be done. When feeling bad, action number one is to take responsibility for your emotions and then control what you can control,” he wrote.
It also helps to gain perspective.
“Track down previous periods in American history when the country was extremely divided. Examine the claims of opposing parties, name calling and the divisions the country faced,” he wrote. “Those examples may not eliminate your current concerns, but it is a reminder that, as a country, we have overcome major divisions before.”
Whether conservative or liberal, much of the emotional upset being experienced by Americans likely stems from disproportionately focusing on the negative and not the entire picture. When previous expectations are inordinately high, that can be difficult to revert to a sense of moderation.
So, be careful to avoid extreme information. Each party has radicals, but Americans have ultimately avoided the revolutionaries, and the nation is unlikely to break that tradition. As Mark Twain once said, “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”
There’s no doubt that political change can be difficult. The reality is that elections are noisy, giving you some things you like, along with some things you don’t. But it’s something everyone must deal with in navigating their lives.