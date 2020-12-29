NDN logo

The intensity and deep partisanship of the 2020 election has left many — both conservatives and liberals — in a state of serious distress.

Many liberals, after reading misguided polls, surely felt optimistic going into the election only to face — early on Election Night — the possibility that Donald Trump would win the White House.

Even though Joe Biden eventually prevailed, those same liberals still are dealing with losses among governorships and the House of Representatives and a possible Republican majority in the Senate.

For conservatives, there are fears of a deadlocked Senate, seeing Kamala Harris one step away from the White House and Mr. Biden’s socialistic tendencies to have to deal with. The loss of the White House is a big deal because the steady stream of conservative judge confirmations will likely come to an end.

Facing reality is tough — for everyone.

That’s why Robert Pawlicki, a retired psychologist and newspaper columnist in Georgia, offered some helpful advice recently.

“What to do with loss? To return to mental health normalcy, there are a number of things to be done. When feeling bad, action number one is to take responsibility for your emotions and then control what you can control,” he wrote.

It also helps to gain perspective.

“Track down previous periods in American history when the country was extremely divided. Examine the claims of opposing parties, name calling and the divisions the country faced,” he wrote. “Those examples may not eliminate your current concerns, but it is a reminder that, as a country, we have overcome major divisions before.”

Whether conservative or liberal, much of the emotional upset being experienced by Americans likely stems from disproportionately focusing on the negative and not the entire picture. When previous expectations are inordinately high, that can be difficult to revert to a sense of moderation.

So, be careful to avoid extreme information. Each party has radicals, but Americans have ultimately avoided the revolutionaries, and the nation is unlikely to break that tradition. As Mark Twain once said, “I’ve had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened.”

There’s no doubt that political change can be difficult. The reality is that elections are noisy, giving you some things you like, along with some things you don’t. But it’s something everyone must deal with in navigating their lives.

Tags

In other news

Fraud and media bias — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — Pertaining to Pennsylvania as “Exhibit A” on this corrupt election. Pennsylvania’s state constitution states that election procedures cannot be changed except by the state legislature. The governor of Pennsylvania is Tom Wolf and his cohorts in the Democratic controlled State Supre…

Failure of imagination hurts U.S.

Failure of imagination hurts U.S.

We are a vast country, but too many of us have a limited understanding of the rest of the world. We have the right to vote and freedom of speech. We can move around our country as we wish, and we with can start a company or quit a job as we desire.

Happy to see new opinion writers, letters — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opini…

Revenge of the lapdogs

Revenge of the lapdogs

For four years, we heard that President Donald Trump is a threat to freedom of the press. The Washington Post signaled its own faux bravery by adopting the slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness” at the top of its masthead.

Election results don’t add up — Terry and Gloria Spence

STANTON — Something is drastically wrong here. Every time Donald Trump rallied, he would get thousands in the arena and thousands more beating down the door waiting to get in. On the other side, when the radicals let Joe Biden out of his basement where he spent most of the campaign hiding, h…

Some church lives matter more

Some church lives matter more

Here is a textbook illustration of how the corporate media’s sins of omission can be far more damning than the corrupted industry’s sins of commission.