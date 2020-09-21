“I attack ideas, I don’t attack people. Some very good people have some very bad ideas.”
These were the words of Justice Antonin Scalia as told by fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Scalia’s funeral in 2016. Too often today, we see the opposite.
In the most divisive of cases, Ginsburg was often at odds with the court’s more conservative members. Yet she was personally closest on the court to Scalia, her ideological opposite.
Ginsburg served on the U.S. Supreme Court until her death last Friday at age 87 — 27 years overall after being appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the court’s second woman and its sixth Jewish justice. While plenty could be written about her role in women’s equality and major court decisions, we’d like to focus on her unlikely friendship with Scalia.
While Ginsburg was a liberal Democrat and Scalia a conservative Republican, they both grew up in New York City in the 1940s and ’50s and became good friends long before they served on the high court.
Sharing a love of opera as well as a love of the law, Ginsburg and her husband, Martin, liked to entertain “Nino” and Maureen Scalia at their apartment. In 2010, upon her husband’s death, at the urging of her children, Ginsburg was on the bench the following day to read an opinion. While she was dry-eyed, Scalia was in tears.
Their friendship aside, Ginsburg and Scalia took opposite sides in many of the court’s major disputes. Scalia’s court opinions often included sharp jabs when he disagreed with other justices but rarely toward Ginsburg, who despite five bouts with cancer never missed a day when court was in session.
We need to learn from her can-do attitude.
At a law school forum in 2008, Ginsburg noted that there was no retirement age for U.S. judges. “We hold our offices during good behavior,” Ginsburg said, citing language from the Constitution. “So all of my colleagues behave very well.”
Despite their differences, the justices were civil toward one another in court, and that “good behavior” went beyond the courtroom.
We need to practice that “good behavior,” especially with a nasty fight looming over filling Ginsburg’s seat.
After Ginsburg’s death, Scalia’s son Christopher related a story from Judge Jeffrey Sutton about Nino and “his friend Ruth.” As always, Scalia had bought Ginsburg roses for her birthday. Sutton urged Scalia to name one 5-4 case of any significance in which these gestures helped Scalia get Ginsburg’s vote.
Scalia’s response? “Some things in life are more important than votes.”
We need to follow their example.