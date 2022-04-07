It was probably one of the most over-reported stories in history, so it was only fitting that the actions that caused it would be one of the most under-reported stories in history.

The Federal Election Commission last week fined both Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee for lying about how they spent money used to fund the now-debunked Steele dossier on former President Donald Trump.

The Clinton campaign and the DNC will be forced to pay $8,000 and $105,000, respectively, for mislabeling payments that ultimately went to Fusion GPS, the consulting firm that commissioned the dossier.

According to the New York Post, the fines stem from a complaint originally filed in 2018. “The Clinton campaign and the DNC paid more than $1 million combined to powerful Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, which engaged Fusion GPS to dig for dirt on Trump. Fusion GPS, in turn, hired former British spy Christopher Steele — whose namesake dossier included allegations that Russian security services possessed a tape of Trump in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes who were supposedly urinating on a bed where the Obamas had previously stayed.”

Despite its falsehoods, the dossier was used by the feds between October 2016 and September 2017 to successfully apply for surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Last November, Igor Danchenko, described as a key source for information in the dossier, was arrested and charged with lying to the FBI about the sources he tapped for his false information.

The Associated Press, which is a member-based cooperative of both conservative and liberal media outlets, had a story about the fines.

In the story, it acknowledged the probe began on lies. It stated in part “the dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproved rumors. A special counsel assigned to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe charged one of Steele’s sources with lying to the FBI and charged a cybersecuring lawyer who worked for Clinton’s lawyer with lying to the FBI.”

Predictably, former President Trump said the ruling confirmed his belief that the 2016 Democratic candidate perpetrated a major hoax.

“This was done to create, as I have stated many times, and is now confirmed, a Hoax funded by the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-American and must never be allowed to happen again. Where do I go to get my reputation back?”

That’s a good question, Mr. Trump. It seems all the spying that the Clintons accused then-candidate Trump of were actions that were being implemented by the Clinton campaign.

Tags

In other news

Be careful of social media — Dr. Jami Jo Thompson

NORFOLK — I have recently developed a love-hate relationship with social media. I love that it allows me to connect with my relatives across the world and I love that it allows me to share stories and pictures of the great things happening within our schools. But, I hate that other people us…

Leftists’ misrepresentation — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON, Texas — I applaud the Florida Legislature’s recently passed law that prohibits indoctrination on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 (Daily News, March 29, page 3). They shouldn’t have stopped at Grade 3. The leftist “progressives” all but had a coronary as they exp…

Statistics on male suicide alarming

Statistics on male suicide alarming

Recently, a friend showed me a sobering graphic depicting the gender disparity in suicide rates between men and women. While females tend to attempt suicide more often than men (and experience suicidal thoughts more frequently,) males are more “successful” in completing the act.

With three elections looming, candidates need to maintain positive tone

With three elections looming, candidates need to maintain positive tone

Nebraska’s voters will enter new territory over the next few months. With U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s departure from Congress last week, voters in the 1st Congressional District will be asked to vote in three elections in 2022 to fill the post vacated by Fortenberry, starting with next mont…

Finally, a ‘boring’ nomination

Finally, a ‘boring’ nomination

As predicted, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing was pretty boring. Almost yawn-worthy. She’s a fairly boring person to being with, which I suppose is a good thing since we don’t need to worry about high school classmates popping up with lurid stories about Michelob parties, etc.

Trust ‘Brett’ — Jerry Pascale

OMAHA — I’ve followed Brett Lindstrom for eight years as my state legislator and have been happy with him. I feel Brett rises to the top! The other candidates are not as equipped to effectively get it done!