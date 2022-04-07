It was probably one of the most over-reported stories in history, so it was only fitting that the actions that caused it would be one of the most under-reported stories in history.
The Federal Election Commission last week fined both Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee for lying about how they spent money used to fund the now-debunked Steele dossier on former President Donald Trump.
The Clinton campaign and the DNC will be forced to pay $8,000 and $105,000, respectively, for mislabeling payments that ultimately went to Fusion GPS, the consulting firm that commissioned the dossier.
According to the New York Post, the fines stem from a complaint originally filed in 2018. “The Clinton campaign and the DNC paid more than $1 million combined to powerful Democratic law firm Perkins Coie, which engaged Fusion GPS to dig for dirt on Trump. Fusion GPS, in turn, hired former British spy Christopher Steele — whose namesake dossier included allegations that Russian security services possessed a tape of Trump in a Moscow hotel room with prostitutes who were supposedly urinating on a bed where the Obamas had previously stayed.”
Despite its falsehoods, the dossier was used by the feds between October 2016 and September 2017 to successfully apply for surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Last November, Igor Danchenko, described as a key source for information in the dossier, was arrested and charged with lying to the FBI about the sources he tapped for his false information.
The Associated Press, which is a member-based cooperative of both conservative and liberal media outlets, had a story about the fines.
In the story, it acknowledged the probe began on lies. It stated in part “the dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproved rumors. A special counsel assigned to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe charged one of Steele’s sources with lying to the FBI and charged a cybersecuring lawyer who worked for Clinton’s lawyer with lying to the FBI.”
Predictably, former President Trump said the ruling confirmed his belief that the 2016 Democratic candidate perpetrated a major hoax.
“This was done to create, as I have stated many times, and is now confirmed, a Hoax funded by the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. This corruption is only beginning to be revealed, is un-American and must never be allowed to happen again. Where do I go to get my reputation back?”
That’s a good question, Mr. Trump. It seems all the spying that the Clintons accused then-candidate Trump of were actions that were being implemented by the Clinton campaign.