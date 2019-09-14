Blueprint Nebraska — a nonprofit effort led by business leaders that seeks to grow and develop the economy and quality of life across the state — continues to gain momentum and impress with its action plans.
Two of its representatives — Bryan Slone of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former state Sen. Jim Smith, who serves as director of the organization — recently were in Norfolk to share what the group has been working on.
Blueprint Nebraska’s plan highlights several areas that supporters believe Nebraska should focus on in order to make Nebraska a desirable place to live with a modern, competitive economy. In doing so, the plan focuses on what are described as Nebraska’s most important assets: people, land and location.
The initiatives proposed by Blueprint Nebraska were generated by more than a year of research and gathering of opinions of people across the state. Ultimately, 15 were chosen as key goals centered on Nebraska businesses, government and local communities to, hopefully, accomplish by 2030.
Among the goals is doing a better job of retaining and attracting young people between the ages of 18 to 34. Another is to increase research and technological capabilities of Nebraska business. Another is to ensure that the envisioned growth happens across the state, and not just in Omaha and Lincoln.
Who can argue with goals and objectives like those? Not us.
For that matter, who can argue with this one? It’s a goal of promoting diversity and inclusion to retain and attract talent, and connect communities across the state.
Again, no argument here, but perhaps a note of caution.
From our perspective, there have been times when ultra-liberal, so-called progressive groups seize upon that kind of wording to push their political and cultural agenda. It’s at times like these when one can see legislation being proposed that would, for example, place restrictions on employers in their hiring practices or impose on an individual’s freedom of religious beliefs.
Those efforts may be well-intentioned, but they often seem to be supporting an agenda that many Nebraskans disagree with and that could prove challenging from an economic development perspective.
We’re eager to see the impressive things that Blueprint Nebraska can accomplish, but it’s important to not let an ultra-liberal agenda get in the way.