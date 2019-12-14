Amber Alerts that warn the public to look out for a missing child are named for Amber Hagerman, a white 9-year-old from Texas who was killed after being abducted while riding her bike with her brother.
Sex offender registries and notification systems were set up under federal and state laws named for 6-year-old Adam Walsh, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and 7-year-old Megan Kanka, all white children abducted and killed by sex offenders.
Such namesake laws grab people’s attention, more so than, for example, the Nebraska State Patrol’s "Endangered Missing Advisory," which doesn’t have the same ring to it as an Amber Alert.
So that’s why two families in Ohio pressed for such laws.
The slayings of Reagan Tokes and Alianna DeFreeze had much in common.
Both were abducted, raped and killed in Ohio in 2017. Tokes was a 21-year-old college student, DeFreeze a 14-year-old seventh grader. Both their killers were previously convicted sex offenders.
Yet only one victim got a law with her name on it — Tokes, who was white.
An Associated Press analysis found that more than eight in 10 stand-alone laws named for victims of violent crime since 1990 honored white victims or groups of victims that included at least one white person. Only 6 percent were named for black victims.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, black young people in her age range — from 12 to 19 — experience violent crime at significantly higher rates than their white peers, including being five times more likely to be victims of homicide.
DeFreeze’s mother, Donnesha Cooper, wanted "Alianna’s Alert" to require schools to inform parents within an hour if a child without an excuse didn’t show up for class. Her daughter was abducted near a city bus stop while on her way to early morning tutoring. Cooper didn’t learn the teen was missing until 4 p.m., when she says it was too late to save her.
Instead, language creating the alert was watered down and tucked quietly into an unrelated piece of legislation.
Ohio Rep. Kristin Boggs, a Columbus Democrat who is white, sponsored the Reagan Tokes Act. She said the case exposed flaws in Ohio’s parole system that demanded a legislative response. Tokes, a psychology major at Ohio State University, was kidnapped after leaving her restaurant job, raped and killed. Tokes’ killer had been released from prison two months earlier and was wearing an electronic monitor at the time.
No matter who they’re named for, these laws are designed to protect people of all races, but it is troubling that the naming of such laws are more often than not one-sided toward white people.