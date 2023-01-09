Walter Hill isn’t hesitant to tackle a sensitive political and racial issue head on.

The former Florida state lawmaker now works with the National Center for Public Policy Research. He recently wrote a compelling argument as to why he believes Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are wrong to employ affirmative action policies that benefit Black applicants and discriminate against White and Asian applicants.

And did we mention that Mr. Hill is Black?

Policies at Harvard and North Carolina are under scrutiny because of a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the propriety of using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. Essentially, the two universities believe that because of past discrimination against Blacks, they are justified in discriminating against White and Asian students by denying them admission and instead admitting Black students despite the White and Asian students scoring much higher on entrance exams.

Mr. Hill argues that is wrong.

“Discrimination, in this instance, is lazy and unjustified. Instead of doing the harder work of analyzing each student individually, they treat potential students as a class and make their decisions depending on the class in which the student uncontrollably belongs,” he wrote.

One of the questions he addresses is why these two universities believe they are justified in discriminating against deserving applicants.

“Presumably, Blacks previously experienced prejudiced behavior that prevented them from attending these universities. Can this be factually proven? For the sake of argument, let’s say, yes, it can be proven that minorities were intentionally denied entrance though they were qualified in the past. That sordid past cannot be changed. It happened, and it was a tragedy. The proper remedy for putting a salve on a previous wound is not to create another wound.”

Here is the irony in this entire situation. The Asian students being denied admission are part of a group that also faced severe discrimination in the past. Japanese-Americans were forced into camps on American soil during World War II because of a fear that they would be loyal to Japan, which was the enemy of the U.S. at the time. And Chinese-Americans were used as forced labor to build the great railroad system across the northern states.

Currently, Asian-Americans are scoring very well on standard entrance exams and performing admirably in high school, yet they are, as a group, being denied admission in favor of Blacks, though they had no participation in the past prejudice that Blacks experienced.

It is hoped justice will prevail and this discrimination being practiced by these universities will be declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

