The U.S. Postal Service has had its share of financial uncertainty and drama over the past few years. Some seem inclined to shutter the whole thing.
Others want to make radical changes that would not improve the challenges being faced. Others would transform the postal service into a one-stop shop for email, printing and even banking.
The encouraging news is that Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general, unveiled last year a 10-year strategic plan for the postal service designed to ensure it can be a self-sustaining, user-financed operation.
More recently, a bill introduced by U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, and Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, would build off Mr. DeJoy’s plan. The plan has four key components, all of which make sense, according to an analysis done by Horace Cooper, a senior fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research.
The four components are:
It codifies longstanding postal policy and practice by formally requiring the postal service to deliver mail and packages together at least six days a week.
The bill also requires the independent Postal Rate Commission to review its regulations regarding the pricing of package delivery to determine appropriate costs. Under existing law, the postal service charges its direct cost for package delivery, plus an appropriate share for overhead. This 2006 law was written to ensure that the postal service competed fairly in the private market with companies like UPS and FedEx. Under the proposal, the Postal Rate Commission will yet again review how costs are attributed to mail and packages to ensure mail delivery isn’t inadvertently subsidizing package delivery.
The bill also bars the postal service from hosting email, printing and copying services, banking, and other nonpostal commercial services.
Finally, and as important as anything in the measure, the bill also ends the burdensome financial requirement that the postal service “pre-fund retiree health obligations” — a requirement not imposed on any other federal agency or private companies. Currently, the USPS is obligated to set aside resources to provide and fund the benefit for future retirees even as health care costs explode.
Wisely, the bill ensures that while existing retirees continue being covered, new retirees will use Medicare like the rest of the American population, allowing the postal service to redirect its resources elsewhere. This change alone provides considerable promise for a better financial future for the postal service.
As Mr. Cooper recently wrote, “Benjamin Franklin used his knowledge of the operations of the British postal system to establish a standard rate for mail and newspaper delivery, making the American postal system both profitable and efficient. That’s a model that we should emulate.