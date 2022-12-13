Christmas may have arrived early for the nation’s corn growers, ethanol plants and biofuel supporters.
First came word that there’s growing bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate to finally achieve a years-long push for year-round sales of ethanol blends of 15% or more.
Then came the announcement that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is backing an increase in the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years.
EPA officials intend to increase the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in order to reduce carbon emissions, expand the nation’s fuel supply, strengthen energy security and reduce fuel prices for consumers.
Of the two moves, we’re most encouraged by the effort in the Senate to authorize year-round sales of gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend. Why? Because even though a higher RFS level is important, it could go unmet if ways aren’t found to increase ethanol usage.
That’s where the work being done by U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer, the Nebraska Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, comes into play.
They’ve introduced the Consumer and Retail Choice Act — an amendment to the Clean Air Act. Not only does the proposal have support from members of both political parties, but it also has been endorsed by the American Petroleum Institute. That’s a recipe for legislative success.
“We’ve long known that unleashing the full power of ethanol saves consumers money at the pump, supports family farmers, and boosts U.S. energy security,” Sen. Fischer said. “Now … we’ve been able to bring critical oil/gas, biofuel, ag, and transportation stakeholders to the table around a common-sense solution.”
The bill would eliminate EPA anti-smog regulations limiting summertime sales of E15. Research shows these higher ethanol blends do not appear to make smog worse than the 10% blends already sold all year. Plus, the legislation would provide the consistency needed in the fuel market. Oil companies, distributors and transportation companies and fueling stations want to know what they can sell and when.
Nothing is definite yet, but if organizations like the petroleum institute as well as the National Corn Growers Association, the Renewable Fuels Association, the Nebraska Farmers Union and the Nebraska Farm Bureau all are on board, it’s a good sign.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts, a longtime ethanol backer, said, “If we are to be serious about saving drivers money at the pump, cleaning up the environment, and pursuing domestic energy security, we must embrace year-round E15 as a stable, realistic part of the solution.”
That would be a Christmas present many would like to see under their tree this year.