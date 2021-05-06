President Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes to former President Donald Trump’s 232 votes. But it was actually much closer, especially when looking deeper at the Electoral College numbers.
While the overall vote total sounds impressive, consider that if Mr. Trump had won three key states and Omaha, he would have remained president.
Georgia’s 16 votes, Arizona’s 11 votes and Wisconsin’s 10 votes are worth a combined 37 votes. It takes 270 electoral votes to get elected. Had Mr. Trump won those three states and Omaha, he would have received 38 additional votes. That means he would have defeated Mr. Biden by 270 to 268.
As most Nebraskans know, the Cornhusker State appoints electors based on the winner of the popular vote for each congressional district and then electors choose the winner of the overall statewide popular vote. In the 2nd Congressional District, which consists of Omaha and suburbs, Biden defeated Trump by roughly 31,000 votes.
That’s close, but it was even closer in the three states. According to NBC News totals, Biden won by fewer than 44,000 votes total in the three states. In Arizona, Biden won by fewer than 11,000 votes. In Georgia, it was by fewer than 12,000 votes. And in Wisconsin, it was fewer than 21,000 votes.
The point is that in this last election, which included historic turnout, Biden topped Trump by fewer than 100,000 votes in these states — although it was almost 7 million votes in the popular vote. Either way, it was a close election, built mainly on narrow margins in a few key states and Omaha.
Yet when you look at the changes being made, President Biden acts as though it was a mandate. Consider that he has done the following — all by executive orders:
Halted the Keystone XL pipeline, the energy independence it could have provided, along with lower gas prices.
Put the U.S. back in the Paris Climate Agreement on climate change — an international pact aimed at lowering carbon emissions, and increasing costs to American taxpayers.
Halted construction of the wall along the southern border, while also reversing Trump immigration policies. The result is hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are jumping in line to enter the United States.
Revoked the “Mexico City policy,” a Reagan-era policy that prevented federal funds from going to foreign organizations that perform abortions.
This is just a sample of the changes that President Biden has enacted in his first 100 days. He gained election in part by saying he wanted to unite the country. Yet he has done anything but that with his radical shifts for the country.
Where’s the bipartisan effort he promised and Americans deserve — given the closeness of the election?