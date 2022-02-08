As most Americans likely would agree, immigration control is a complex issue. But President Joe Biden appears to view the issue rather simply: He doesn’t like it.
Ask migrants and they will freely respond that they believe the Biden administration is more likely to let them into the United States than the Donald Trump administration was.
That explains why they’re coming to U.S. borders not just from Mexico and the northern tier of Central America, but from much farther afield. According to the U.S. Center for Immigration Studies, the percentage of migrants coming from other nations now represent 22 percent of the overall total.
And it explains why during the final four months of the Trump administration, a tougher immigration policy stance translated into an average of 71,000 border arrests each month. But during the first eight months of Biden administration — given the perception that borders were now much more open — those arrests increased to about 172,000 each month.
Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, reminds us that on his first day in office, President Biden suspended the most effective Trump response to border-jumping — a policy commonly known as Remain in Mexico. Under that program, illegal immigrants could no longer use phony asylum claims as a gambit to be released into the U.S. Instead, they had to wait across the border in Mexico until their hearing dates where their asylum requests could be properly evaluated.
“A federal court eventually ordered the Biden administration to re-start Remain in Mexico rather than just continuing to release illegal aliens. It has only just begun to comply, but in the most limited and grudging manner, at only a few places along the border, with lots of exceptions, guaranteeing that it won’t do much good in slowing the flow,” Mr. Krikorian wrote.
The Biden administration has also refused to enforce immigration laws inside the U.S. New information shows that during the first five months of this administration, deportations dropped 90 percent from the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
“The ostensible reason for this was a change in priorities to focus on criminals instead of regular illegals. Of course, even under Trump, the vast majority of people who were deported were criminals. But Biden’s supposed new focus on criminals actually translated into fewer criminals being deported,” Mr. Krikorian adds.
Not satisfied with letting in more illegal aliens and abandoning the deportation even of criminals, Mr. Biden has used formerly narrow legal powers — like immigration parole and Temporary Protected Status — to grant executive amnesty as widely as possible.
Our position on immigration has been in support of tough border controls while also seeking to streamline the legal immigration process so that it isn’t as expensive and time consuming. We believe many Americans endorse that approach, too.
But it’s clear now — after his first year in office — that Mr. Biden is simply more interested in opening borders and letting almost anyone in.