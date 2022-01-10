There’s probably no debate that 2021 was a challenging year for President Joe Biden. Some conservative analysts have declared it the worst first year of any president in U.S. history.
After all, he bungled the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. He hasn’t been able to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic. His Build Back Better showpiece legislation has been curtailed. And he continues to make misstatements that have some questioning his health.
So, yes, it was a tough year.
But J. Mark Powell, a historian and author, would offer that there is no shortage of presidents who experienced bad first years in office, including some whose difficulties certainly surpassed those of Mr. Biden.
“Looking for a rough rookie presidential year? Try William Henry Harrison. He stood in bitingly cold weather without a coat or hat and delivered a two-hour inaugural address, the longest in history. It was hardly a surprise when the 68-year-old died of pneumonia 31 days later, the shortest presidency in history,” Mr. Powell recently wrote.
That kind of a short-lived presidency can be viewed as an outlier. But what about President Bill Clinton’s first year? As Mr. Powell recounts some of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on one’s perspective):
His first two nominees for attorney general went down in flames over not paying their nanny’s Social Security tax.
Mr. Clinton announced early on he would raise taxes (always a crowd-pleaser in the polls).
His Department of Justice’s raid on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, left 75 people dead.
A controversial healthcare reform commission headed by first lady Hillary Clinton was launched with the same fanfare the Titanic received when it set sail… and ultimately suffered a similar end.
And then there’s Abraham Lincoln, one of the most revered presidents in history.
Elected with just 39.8% of the popular vote, seven states had left the Union to create their own country before he’d even taken office in March 1861. His early attempts to keep more states from seceding left him looking weak.
Mr. Lincoln’s presidency was born in war (the first shots of the Civil War were fired on Fort Sumter just before sunrise on April 12, 1861) and began with few successes. Union forces were soundly defeated at Manassas, Va., and Wilson’s Creek, Mo., in the war’s first major battles.
Then there were the political gaffes and diplomatic stumbles. For example, the secretary of war (forerunner of today’s secretary of defense) was openly corrupt.
So, was Mr. Biden’s first year the worst ever? Probably not.
But what will be interesting to monitor is whether, as challenging as it was, Mr. Biden’s subsequent years in office turn out to be even worse.