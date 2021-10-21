Biden pick concerning abroad

Talk about cutting to the chase ... seldom are we privy to such clarity — extraordinarily candid analysis — from a foreign country no less. Translated into English and appearing in a Prague newspaper — courtesy of the Czech Republic — the following excerpt (infuenced, perhaps, by the Afghanistan debacle and eight months of awkward and incompetent bungling) sums up things in a way that a biased media couldn’t or wouldn’t, to wit:
“The danger to America is not Joe Biden, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the Presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Biden presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a man for their president. The problem is much deeper and far more serious than Mr. Biden, who is a mere symptom of what ails America.
“Blaming the prince of fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince. The republic can survive a Biden, who is, after all, merely a fool. It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools, such as those who made him their president.”
Whether you interpret that epistle as literal or hyperbolic is of scant consequence. What matters is that it illustrates to a tee what a foreign entity (one among many in my estimation) thinks not only of Joe Biden but also of the voters who elected him. There’s nary an ounce of equivocation in the indictment — no room for placating the anger or agitation or disappointment inherent. Reality, first and foremost, is an absolute not to be dismissed.
What is most unsettling and discouraging in my estimation is the absence of hope expressed for the rehabilitation of Mr Biden’s sponsors. Clearly, America’s standing in the eyes of the world has taken a plunge, and regaining any measure of respect or redemption will be a challenge, especially given the promise of unceasing oval office insensate blunders to come.
Of course, restoration typically involves a period of convalescence — utilizing a combination of education and therapy to deprogram anyone afflicted by apparent brainwashing ... all the while keeping unscrupulous, contaminating influences at bay. It’s a tough assignment, especially considering the national mainstream media’s mission — indoctrinating those either unable or unwilling to accept a system of thought uncritically.
Frankly, one might reasonably question what the payoff is to the media both privately and collectively. Given the sugary pass granted Mr. Biden and his enablers in the administration and the congress by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, The Washington Post, NPR, the BBC, etc., anyone exclusively reliant on that dishonest cabal is doomed. Even social media with all its foibles would be less despairing.
Ergo, let’s face facts! Ever since Donald Trump came down the escalator to announce his candidacy and all throughout his presidency, the mainstream media has busied itself draining the brains of the world, so to speak (America most notably). They’ve made lying, hypocrisy, and deceit an art form and politics before principle their religion. Propaganda is the rule — first, last and always — wholly intended to prey on unripened minds.
Make no mistake, corruption is as corruption does! Biden is where he is largely because the mainstream media put him there. They’ve granted him absolution (Hunter, too) from immoral conduct or practices (harmful or offensive to society) both past and present. By all manner of appearance, they’re in bed together to this day, and we’re all witness to what the collusion has wrought from under cover (no pun intended).
And now arises explicit, sorrowful evidence that Czechoslovakians — and most likely the entirety of worldly-wise thinkers — are embarrassed on our behalf! We should be, too!