For political junkies, there can never be too many polls. But some numbers are more durable and important indicators than others. In the recent deluge of 2024-related surveys — nine last month and 12 the month before — many observers are jumping to conclusions that, while not unreasonable, might not pan out when voters start casting their ballots next year.
Commentators got a reality dose last month from the Washington Post’s chief political correspondent, Dan Balz. He detailed how state polls can “often shift dramatically,” citing the Des Moines Register’s respected Iowa Poll. It showed that late movement resulted in upset victories in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Hawkeye State Republican caucuses.
Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was at 3% in May 2007 but had reached 27% come November. He won the January 2008 caucuses with 34%. Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum had an even later turn. He was at 4% in the Iowa Poll in June 2011 and 6% in November. He won the January 2012 caucuses with 25%. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also had a last minute surge. In May 2015, he was at 5% in the Iowa Poll and 10% in late fall. He won the February 2016 caucuses with 28%.
Winning one state doesn’t clinch a nomination, but similar upsets in 2024’s early contests could spell doom for the current GOP front-runner, Donald Trump. So far, he has insisted that his renomination is a foregone conclusion. If his present margin slips or he’s beaten in an early contest, it’ll be all but impossible to resurrect that sense of inevitability — which he hammers at nearly every opportunity.
There are, however, some numbers in that flood of surveys that are unlikely to shift much by November 2024. While ballot choices can change quickly and substantially, voters’ opinions on a president’s basic characteristics generally don’t. That’s bad news for President Biden.
A May 24 Quinnipiac University poll put Mr. Biden ahead of Mr. Trump, 48% to 46%, among registered voters and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Mr. Biden, 47% to 46%. While the results point to a horse race, numbers deeper in the poll don’t bode well for Mr. Biden.
By 65% to 32%, registered voters think Mr. Biden is “too old to effectively serve another four-year term.” This includes 69% of independents, 73% of Whites with no college degree, 72% of men, 66% of voters 35 to 49 and 65% of those 50 to 64. Even 41% of Democrats agree, as do 47% of Blacks, 75% of Hispanics, and 75% of voters under 35.
What could improve these numbers? Democrats can’t keep Mr. Biden from constantly losing his train of thought or tripping over sandbags or stairs. Even if they could re-create his 2020 basement campaign, it wouldn’t change what voters already know.
Similarly, in the May 22 Fox News Poll, 64% said Mr. Biden wasn’t “a strong leader.” That stance is supported by 69% of Whites, 65% of voters under 35, 75% of independents, 59% of Hispanics and 46% of Blacks. Only 64% of Democrats believe their party’s nominee is a strong leader.