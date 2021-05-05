Many Americans support the requirement that welfare recipients work — with exceptions built in for those who can’t or other unusual circumstances — in order to continue to receive government assistance.
So, wouldn’t it make sense to try that concept with Medicaid recipients, too?
To be sure, Medicaid was designed to provide health insurance to poor Americans with disabilities, which might make it impossible for them to be employed. But the federal Affordable Care Act opened Medicaid to a vast, new population of able-bodied adults.
Why not require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work 20 hours a week to remain eligible for benefits? It also should be noted that volunteering that amount of time, or taking part in training, also would satisfy the eligibility requirement. The goals of such a requirement are valid: To increase pathways to self-sufficiency and private health care coverage.
But, no, President Joe Biden won’t allow it.
The Biden administration’s Justice Department recently successfully asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel oral arguments for a lawsuit brought by Leslie Rutledge, the attorney general for the state of Arkansas. That state had earlier implemented work requirements in Medicaid and was seeking the court’s permission to allow Arkansas to keep them in place.
As Chase Martin, legal affairs director at the Foundation for Government Accountability, recently wrote: “Another win for President Joe Biden is another loss for the American people and the power of work.”
Work requirements help lift people out of poverty and into more successful and healthy lives. In states like Kansas, work requirements for food stamps resulted in nearly 13,000 individuals leaving the food stamp program within 12 months.
Nearly 60% of those leaving the program were gainfully employed and saw incomes rise more than 127%, Mr. Martin reported.
During the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services encouraged and approved work requirements as a key to better health care for the most vulnerable and as a tool for the fiscal sustainability of Medicaid.
What a difference an administration makes.
In the face of endless distortions and attacks from the poverty peddlers on the left within the welfare industrial complex, the Trump administration stood its ground and supported litigation to keep them in place.
But now the Biden administration, regrettably, has reversed course, with the indirect assistance of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Again, what a difference an administration makes.