From economist Stephen Moore’s perspective, there’s a simple explanation why prices for goods are going up rapidly: “There are too many dollars chasing too few goods.”
Mr. Moore, who served as an economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Democrats largely insist that all of the spending bills touted by President Joe Biden and passed in Congress won’t add to the nation’s current inflationary pressures.
He disagrees, and many American do, too.
A national poll taken last month indicated that 92% of voters believe inflation is a serious problem, and 56% believe Mr. Biden’s Build Back Better plan will make inflation even worse.
The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill — passed by the House but now appearing to be doomed in the Senate — was just one part of the problem. There also was a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan spending bill passed in March that sought to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has been passed and signed into law.
“You can’t just continue to flood money into the economy at this multi-trillion-dollar rate and expect prices not to rise,” Mr. Moore said recently.
It should be noted that the American Rescue Plan provided many American businesses with payroll protection loans that saved jobs. It also provided stimulus payment plans to Americans that helped with household budgets. And the infrastructure plan will provide funds for needed infrastructure improvements, including — we hope — completion of the expressway system in Nebraska.
So, it’s not as if all the spending was without merit. But it would be foolish to try to argue that such government excess doesn’t come without a cost — in this case, higher prices for groceries, gasoline and other everyday purchases Americans make.
Economists like Mr. Moore and Steven Rattner, who served as an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, agree that the inflationary pressures being seen today aren’t likely to go away anytime soon — regardless of what the White House says.
For example, White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said, “Economists across the board also agree that the president’s economic agenda will not add to inflationary pressure and will ease inflationary pressure over the long term.”
We would beg to differ.
So does Demond Lachman, an economist for the American Enterprise Institute, who recently wrote, “I don’t see what they (the Biden administration) are doing to bring inflation down. Politically, I think this is hugely a big issue, I don’t see that they’ve got any policies to deal with it, (and) the Fed should be very concerned.”
It would be helpful if at least the Biden administration officials would acknowledge the seriousness of the situation instead of trying to pretend that their massive spending priorities aren’t contributing to the problem.