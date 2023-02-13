The Biden administration is delving into dangerous economic territory with its new proposed emission standards.
The nation’s trucking industry — which is a key economic driver in the United States — is expressing concern that the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed standards could negatively impact the nation’s already shaky supply chain.
In late December, the EPA announced it has finalized new rules on tailpipe emissions on large diesel trucks that would take effect on 2027 model year trucks. The agency, which had been considering two options to address emissions of nitrous oxide, ultimately chose the more aggressive one — a 60% reduction by 2045.
It’s not really a question of whether emissions should be reduced over time. Rather, it’s more a situation of a choice between realistic goals and extreme mandates that are expensive, will hurt the trucking industry and, most importantly, are nearly impossible to reach.
Some may recall that the Donald Trump administration sought to reduce emissions, too. But there’s a difference between its “Cleaner Trucks Initiative” and what President Joe Biden’s EPA is proposing, according to Mandy Gunasekara, who served as the head of the EPA under former President Trump.
“The idea was to integrate new technologies that exist today and have evolved that could significantly reduce the emissions,” Ms. Gunasekara recently said. “Now, what’s happened in the Biden administration is they want to crank it up and they want to set standards that are very difficult to meet.”
Jed Mandel, president of the Truck Engine Manufacturers Association, is in agreement. “It’s not technologically feasible or cost-effective and truly not needed for the balance of the country,” he recently said.
It’s worth nothing that the trucking industry — on its own – has been bringing down emissions. It would take 60 of current clean diesel trucks to equal the emissions of one truck sold in 1988.
But if the proposed new standards cause the cost of new trucks to rise, or the supply is limited due to the lack of technology to meet the higher emissions requirement, the unintended consequence could be older, high-emission trucks staying on the roads longer.
Todd Spencer, president of the owner-operated Independent Drivers Association, has said that if small business truckers cannot afford the new, compliant trucks, they’re going to stay with older, less efficient trucks or leave the industry entirely – scenarios that either hurt the environment or the economy.
This is a classic case of trying to go too far, too fast. The Biden Administration should scale back what is being proposed so that it’s long-term environmental goals have a realistic chance of being achieved.