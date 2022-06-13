There always seems to be a mixed message, but, overall, recent decisions announced by the White House will be positive for the nation’s ethanol industry, corn growers and the environment.
In early June, the Joe Biden administration set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply at 15 billion gallons. It’s a reflection of the importance of ethanol to the nation’s overall fuel supply given that most gasoline sold in the U.S. contains 10% ethanol, and an increasing amount contains 15%.
Another positive is that the Biden administration’s order denies exemptions for certain oil refineries from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act. The issue of exemptions was an ongoing challenge under the Donald Trump administration as the former president promoted ethanol but then was criticized as being too willing to grant exemptions to oil refineries.
The Biden administration also announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would provide $700 million to support 195 biofuel producers in 25 states that faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
On the flip side, the new federal rule reduced previous ethanol-blending requirements for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021.
That provides refineries with a bit of retroactive relief on those guidelines and reduces the possibility of penalties. Given the plunge in fuel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced traveling across the nation, that decision seems understandable. The ethanol industry would be wise to focus on what’s ahead rather than past years.
The Renewable Fuels Association, an ethanol lobbying group, said the future requirements would bring certainty back to the renewable fuel standard, help lower gas prices and set a foundation for future growth.
That’s what’s important for ethanol plants — like those operating near Plainview and in Norfolk — and Northeast Nebraska corn growers, who rely on ethanol to consume more than 40% of the nation’s corn crop. The jobs provided by the ethanol plants are important parts of the rural economy.
The White House’s new rules “will help to reduce our reliance on oil and put the Renewable Fuel Standard program back on track after years of challenges and mismanagement,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
Political comments aside, a stable Renewable Fuel Standards program is a positive that will have significant benefits for rural areas, including Northeast and North Central Nebraska.