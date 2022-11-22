Americans concerned about worldwide security should find themselves at something of a loss as to why the Joe Biden administration continues to negotiate with Iran on a nuclear weapons deal.
The White House has pushed for such a deal based on trust, rather than verification, and keeps offering Iran concessions as a way to encourage them to agree. The problem is that Iran is about the last nation to trust.
Why? There are several reasons.
In August, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed a case against an Iranian agent charged with plotting the assassination of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton. In the alleged murder-for-hire scheme, the defendant attempted to pay operatives $300,000 to carry out the assassination on American soil.
Earlier in the summer, the FBI foiled Iranian operatives’ attempted kidnapping of Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad at her home in Brooklyn. Plus, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also reportedly been a target of Iranian assassins.
Natalie Ecanow, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, D.C., recently pointed out why it’s clear that Iran does not honor its nuclear agreements, and that restoring a 2015 nuclear deal — as is the goal of the Biden administration — is not the answer.
“In 2018, Israeli agents uncovered an archive in Tehran with tens of thousands of documents that detailed the inner workings of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. These documents helped inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) uncover undeclared nuclear materials Iran was still hiding. Rather than cooperate with the IAEA, Iran is making it extremely difficult to gauge the status of its nuclear program,” Ms. Ecanow wrote.
It’s important to remember that the Barack Obama administration promised the deal would include “anywhere, anytime, 24/7 access” for the IAEA, but in the end, the agreement let Iran keep inspectors waiting for weeks before visiting suspicious sites. And the deal made Iranian military sites entirely off limits.
Yet President Biden’s negotiators are not fixing these fatal flaws. Instead, the White House is offering Tehran extraordinary incentives to continue its charade of compliance.
Ms. Ecanow said her foundation estimates that Iran will receive $275 billion in sanctions relief during the first year of a new nuclear deal. By 2030, that number will swell to $1 trillion, including hundreds of billions of dollars from oil exports.
What does it mean? Tehran will have greater means to support its terror proxies across the Middle East.
Iran can’t be trusted, and the Biden administration should know better.