President Joe Biden and his administration had a chance recently to send an important, clear message about its support for agriculture and the environment, but they couldn’t quite do it.
The Biden administration increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but it held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol. Just last December, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed increasing the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years. At the time, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said, “This proposal supports low-carbon renewable fuels and seeks public input on ways to strengthen the program. With this proposal, the EPA seeks to provide consumers with more options while diversifying our nation’s energy mix.”
Last month in announcing the final rule, Mr. Regan avoided talking about the course reversal in regard to ethanol and instead focused on its overall, hoped-for impact. “today’s final rule reflects our efforts to ensure stability of the program for years to come, strengthen the rural economy … and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions” that contribute to global warming.
There’s been some talk that the reason behind not calling for an increase in ethanol usage in the nation’s fuel supply was because there were concerns that the industry wouldn’t be able to meet expected demand, which could cause increases in food prices.
But ethanol industry representatives have said that’s not the case. “The bioethanol industry has more than adequate supply to meet” the expected increase in demand, said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, an ethanol industry group.
Plus, in not increasing ethanol usage requirements, the accompanying environmental benefits are minimized, too.
The change in plans irritated U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a leading corn and ethanol production state along with Nebraska.
“For an administration obsessed with reducing carbon emissions, this rule makes absolutely no sense. The EPA’s proposed rule signaled an increase in biofuels products for the next three years, and the industry is more than capable of meeting those production levels. It’s an insulting bait-and-switch for the American biofuels industry, and totally inconsistent with this administration’s climate agenda,” the senator said.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine echoed her colleague’s frustration. Sen. Fischer said she was “disappointed the EPA did not realize the full potential of biofuels in its latest blending volume announcement. Nebraska’s biofuels producers are doing great work to increase production and lower costs at the pump.”
It’s a shame that agricultural producers here in Nebraska and elsewhere can’t count on the Biden administration to remain consistent in recognizing the important role biofuels play in supporting agriculture and the environment.