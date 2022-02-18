For decades, the U.S. government has been waging a losing “war on drugs.”
With recent news that overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in one year, President Joe Biden’s administration needs to adopt a collaborative approach to curb those numbers. Instead, it appears to be headed in the opposite direction.
For instance, the Justice Department is reconsidering officially authorized safe injection sites — safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics. Two such “overdose prevention centers” opened in New York City last November, with staffers and supplies on hand to reverse overdoses.
The sites so far have intervened in more than 125 overdoses among more than 640 users, many of whom have made multiple visits, according to OnPoint NYC, the organization running them.
The Justice Department is now signaling it might be open to allowing such safe injection sites — a drastic change from its stance in the Trump administration, when prosecutors fought against a plan to open a safe consumption site in Philadelphia.
“Instead of stopping the deadly drugs streaming over our border, putting dealers behind bars and helping people receive the long-term treatment they need to overcome addiction, Democrat leadership is enabling illegal drug use,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York City Republican.
Further, the administration has endorsed “harm reduction” efforts to prevent disease, injury and other collateral trauma to people addicted to illicit drugs. With $30 million in federal money available for service organizations and local governments, a social media firestorm erupted last week that the grant program purportedly would help pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth.
“No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a joint statement.
In the face of these approaches, we prefer the direction endorsed by a bipartisan congressional commission, which is backing a multipronged strategy relying on law enforcement and diplomacy to shut down sources of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids. It also would offer treatment and support for people who become addicted, creating pathways that can lead back to productive lives. And it would invest in research to better understand addiction’s grip on the human brain and to develop treatments for opioid use disorder.
The report endorsed both law enforcement and treatment, working in sync with one another. And it’s going to take cooperation from both political parties.