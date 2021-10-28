Bible has history at inaugurations

A little known aspect of American history that came to light during my freshman studies at Bison High School almost 70 years ago has taken up residence in my main memory bank.
It came to the surface again most recently during the Jan. 20, 2017, swearing-in ceremony (bibles present) at the awesome (for patriotic Americans, at least) inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States.
Admittedly, I’ve worn the label since an early age of being one who’s prone to pondering uncommon thoughts about common things, and this discovery certainly didn’t fit within the usual mode of my early experiences either in school or out and left me perplexed. Learning that the book Davy Crockett had with him when he died at the Alamo was not the bible but Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography was genuinely intriguing.
Of course, intrigue spawns probes leading to answers and hence my conclusion that Mr. Crockett’s choice made perfect sense — just as it did all those years after when I repeatedly lobbied to have Mr. Franklin’s autobiography hailed as required reading at appropriate student levels. Given the “critical race theory” clap-trap that infringes on bonafide history education nowadays, it would seem even more appropriate in 2021. Here is why:
Unlike a number of other great founders justly esteemed for their monumental (non-financial) contributions to our country, Ben Franklin was a person of extremely modest origin. His example is that of a self-made man — achieving wealth and national pre-eminence through frugality and industry. Essentially, he made work an honorable activity and in the process elevated common sense, ingenuity, pragmatism and ambition into virtues.
Historians have often noted that Benjamin Franklin represented “what people come to like about themselves” for good and honorable reasons — and in so doing is commonly regarded as “the first great American.”
Indeed, his Poor Richard’s Almanac (going all the way back to the year 1732) sayings and proverbs (“early to bed, early to rise,” etc.) are entirely familiar to virtually everyone and constitute for many a credo to live by.
And, let’s not forget that in a major way he is responsible for the Independence Day celebrations that we enjoy each year with fireworks, etc. Had it not been for his success in continually convincing the French to finance the Revolutionary War effort on American shores, the colonialists may have been unsuccessful in achieving freedom (interestingly, no taxes ever gained favor including any that would have been self-imposed...).
Which is why “in-tune” researchers have often contemplated to what extent crucial French aid — intertwined with their admiration and respect for their American friend — might have influenced France’s gift of the Statue of Liberty now residing in New York Harbor. Passersby — ever thankful for the independence won by the brave souls who fought and died for the cause of freedom — might do well to remember Mr. Franklin’s role in achieving same.
Ergo, it’s no wonder that Benjamin Franklin’s picture was prominently displayed on the walls in rural schoolhouses both before and after my time in the 1940s — right along with portraits of Washington and Lincoln. Incredibly, imbecile cancel culture morons see fit to remove any trace of the names and likenesses of these great men ... to be replaced by whom, one might ask? Nancy Pelosi? Mitt Romney? AOC? Colin Kaepernick? Good grief!
Anyway, it’s a new president’s prerogative to select the bible to be used for the oath-of-office probity. Mr. Trump chose two: One of personal significance (given him by his mother) and the other of historical importance (used by Abraham Lincoln back in 1861 — some 25 years after Mr. Crockett lost his life at the Battle of the Alamo).
Isn’t history fascinating?