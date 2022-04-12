Beware of the ‘paper shortage’ ruse

In the fall of 2020, I warned repeatedly on social media, TV and in my syndicated column about the Zuckerberg Heist — Silicon Valley’s hijacking of our election system through a private nonprofit called the Center for Tech and Civic Life. CTCL was funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to the tune of $350 million. Election information-rigging Google joined as a top corporate partner, along with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Democracy Fund (founded by Never Trumper billionaire and eBay former chairman Pierre Omidyar).
CTCL created a “COVID-19 Response Grant Program” to “provide funding to U.S. local election offices” that steered voters toward insecure, fraud-vulnerable alternatives to traditional voting. The Amistad Project led the way in exposing how CTCL’s “dark money network pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into local election systems using the COVID pandemic as a pretense.” And as I noted at the time, the scamdemic and performative lockdowns provided a handy ruse to sabotage our regular Election Day experience through less transparent, more manipulable absentee and vote-by-mail mechanisms.
Now states and localities are finally bringing the hammer down on ZuckerBucks. Mississippi banned private donations for public voting operations last week, joining more than a dozen other states. Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin have similar ZuckerBuck bans pending. Also, a Louisiana appellate court reinstated the state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit against CTCL for illegal, unconstitutional funding of elections flowing into government coffers “in the darkness of night,” as he told The Federalist.
Indeed, the title of a new documentary on CTCL by Citizens United says it all: “Rigged.”
“Do you believe they used the COVID emergency as an excuse to pull (off) this partisan voter turnout operation?” Citizens United’s president David Bossie asks former President Donald Trump in the documentary trailer. “Am I allowed to give you a one-word answer?” Trump asks. “Yes.”
If you’re a conservative, speaking these truths will get you branded a “conspiracy theorist” and “domestic terrorist.” Reporting on irregularities and concerns with election software and hardware, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots and paperless voting systems will get you sued or prosecuted — even though left-wingers from NowThis and HBO to the Brookings Institution and Brennan Center for Justice raised similar concerns for years.
Never forget: COVID-19 chicanery provided the cover and pretext for the Zuckerberg Heist. Learn from history, and hone your pattern recognition skills. It’s happening again. For the past month, media outlets and government bureaucrats in both parties have been stirring up fears of election chaos induced by a “paper shortage” that has purportedly dragged on for two years due to “COVID-19.”
That’s just more fake virus news. Graphic paper demands have been declining and paper mills shutting down for decades thanks to the North American Free Trade Agreement, foreign subsidies and increased imports.
“A paper shortage is looming over the 2022 elections. Seriously,” Politico warned two weeks ago.
“Worldwide paper shortage causing concerns for balloting ahead of midterm elections,” Detroit station WDIV trumpeted.
“Midterm mess: States grapple with poll worker and paper shortages,” CNN intoned.
The American Forest and Paper Association has tried to un-fan the media-generated flames of fear. “There is no reason to panic,” the association’s Terry Webber assured Americans recently, as long as election officials plan ahead.
But mark my words. This “paper shortage” propaganda will be used to further cement the Soros family-spearheaded push to hackable, paperless electronic voting systems, including Dominion, which covers 37% of voters.
Of course, the crisis is all the fault of “COVID,” “paper shortages” and inconvenient citizens with pesky questions whose scrutiny of their elected officials is causing them emotional distress — while they arrogantly lecture the people who pay their bills for “offending” them with accusations of incompetence and crony favoritism.
If it walks like an election heist and talks like an election heist ... learn from history.