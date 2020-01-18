Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD OCCUR IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND NORTHWEST IOWA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&