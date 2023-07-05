Let’s hear it for vaccinations. We write that knowing full well that not everyone will agree with the sentiment. We respect their concerns and their opinions, but, from our perspective, the benefits of vaccination are overwhelmingly positive.
According to the World Health Organization, vaccinations have saved more lives than any other medical invention and provide control of diseases that once ran rampant.
At the turn of the last century, infectious diseases caused more than one-third of all deaths in the U.S., killing a greater proportion of people than cancer and heart disease do now. Today, vaccines have made common diseases like diphtheria, typhoid, measles, and whooping cough virtually extinct. Every year through the 20th century, they made more than a million Americans sick. Today, that number has dropped by 98 percent.
Information from the Copenhagen Consensus thinktank indicates that the picture is even more dramatic when studying the poorer parts of the world.
Smallpox, for example, was one of the world’s most serious infectious diseases, killing indiscriminately before being finally eradicated in 1977 thanks to a vaccine. It killed some 300 million people over the 20th century. Without the vaccine, just this one disease might still kill 5 million people each year.
Just measuring the currently dangerous infectious diseases, global vaccinations are estimated to save at least 3.8 million lives every year. And yet, millions of children in the poorer parts of the world go without vaccines every year. This situation was exacerbated by the COVID pandemic that strained health systems.
Researchers from Johns Hopkins University and the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) have documented both the costs and the benefits of increasing global investment in vaccinations.
The good news is that if the current level of spending continues, 3.8 million lives will be saved from avoidable diseases between now and 2030.
But things would get even better if that coverage was increased just slightly, nudging it upwards as has happened consistently over the past decades. Over the next eight years, from 2023 to 2030, an additional 4.1 million lives could be saved, it’s estimated.
It’s true that increasing those vaccination efforts will have a cost because they will involve harder-to-reach places and families across the globe. Food incentives may be needed.
But we believe the benefits of saving lives translate into an incredible opportunity. If we want to achieve maximal good for the world, we must step up and ensure that resources are available to increase vaccinations.