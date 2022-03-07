May Mailman is not one to pull punches. The senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum and a former legal adviser to President Donald Trump wants to piggyback onto President Joe Biden’s opportunity to select a new U.S. Supreme Court justice to talk about family structure.
What’s the connection? Ms. Mailman points out that three of the Black women initially identified for consideration — Judges Kentaji Brown Jackson (she was recently announced as President Biden’s choice), Leondra Kruger and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi — have something in common. They all were raised in two-parent homes.
“Together, those parents — not without challenges, I’m sure — raised daughters that thrived through six Ivy League degrees and will forever be powerful voices in American law, Supreme Court or not,” she wrote.
It’s a delicate subject, but the data does back up the importance of the two-parent home.
The odds of Black young adults getting a college degree are almost 70 percent higher if they were raised by their own two parents. Moreover, a two-parent household makes a difference that transcends race. For example, 36 percent of young Black women from two-parent families have graduated from college compared to just 28 percent of young White women from single-parent families.
Likewise, 14 percent of young Black men from intact families have been incarcerated, compared to 18 percent of young White men from single-parent families. And, while 31 percent of White children raised by a single mom live in poverty, just 12 percent of Black children do when living with married parents.
As Ms. Mailman then wisely points out, “I’m not saying a single-parent home is outcome determinative by any means, just that there are encouraging data about two-parent homes.”
She is not one to simply point out problems without offering possible solutions. She doesn’t hold back with her ideas on these, either.
“Band-aids cannot fix internal bleeding. It’s time to think about inequality differently. It’s time to focus on family structure,” she wrote. “It requires, in my assessment, a frank discussion of the harms of the sexual revolution and certain brands of feminism. And it requires bringing back masculine jobs, too many of which have been shipped overseas. Others may disagree. But this issue, family structure, should be number one on our minds. More than Ukraine, more than bridges, more than fuel efficiency.”
Perhaps there’s been too much of a focus in recent years. Ms. Mailman makes the point that the civil rights movement was, at its root, keyed on the belief that all are worthy as individuals.
“In acting otherwise, we not only deny accomplished people the recognition and humanity all people deserve but deny their families their praise in raising successful children. In America, a hard-working family can thrive. And that is something worth celebrating,” she wrote.
Her words provide ample room for thought and deliberation, without the hysterics and reactionism that are often part of these kinds of discussions.