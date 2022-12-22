Being offended offers ability to control

Seriously, did the last election change anything, do you think? Or, is the new Democrat socialist party so dominated by woke indoctrinated chowderheads that there’s no hope for reversal?
Their routine is a comic strip — albeit absent any hint of a “flashing bulb” moment to suggest that they’ll ever see the light. They’re common sense bereft — irrational, ill-natured, and ill-motivated determined to rip the bill of rights and the constitution to shreds.
No, there’s really no way for Democrat loyalists of yore to spin it. The new breed is anti-free speech, anti-Christianity, anti-energy independence, anti-(border) sovereignty, anti-Second amendment, and anti everything, basically — save for aborting babies right up to the time of birth.
Truly, abortion is their panacea. Not only was it the primary focus of their campaign, but it reveals a persistent disrespect for life — inside and outside the womb.
Consider, they’re for no-cash-bail hooey (putting criminals back on the street to prey on the public), for defunding the police (hence the increasing absence of officers in crime-ridden neighborhoods), for rogue prosecutors (likely George Soros funded) who refuse to apply the law evenly and fairly, and for taking your guns away (placing limits on your ability to protect your person and property). Your life’s custody, in essence? Forget it!
Make no mistake, their regard for law enforcement in general and for the personal welfare of citizens is history.
Drug trafficking (fentanyl deaths in the hundreds of thousands annually) is a crisis crying for attention, and yet the border remains open to illegals crossing at will — criminals and terrorists among them. New Democrat voters, perhaps? Well, that’s the assumption, which overrules concern for your own safety and security.
But, it gets even more sinister. Democrats don’t want parents involved in their kids’ education. Hence, critical race theory indoctrination is alive and well in classrooms K-12 and beyond (teaching kids to hate one another based on the color of their skin).
Democrat powerbrokers are NEA and AFT addicted (union contributions, you see) — content to have government controlling curriculum, which explains the disastrous decline in student ACT performance.
Reading, writing, math, economics, history, English, social studies and other essentials that prepare youngsters for successful careers and responsible citizenship, you ask?
They’ve been relegated to the proverbial back seat —replaced by nonsense like transgenderism, which is a culture of confusion encouraging the irreversible removal of body parts involving children. Incredibly, several reputable hospitals are complicit in the destruction.
It’s almost beyond comprehension, isn’t it, the extent to which traditional American values can be so easily and unrepentantly usurped? How, for instance, did we ever sink to the point where the insane idea that roads are racist, streets are racist, bridges are racist, even the air is racist (transportation secretary Buttigieg’s assessment) gains any status in the public discourse?
It’s empty-headed hogwash — served up as more liberal slop ...
Which brings to mind the chicken little (the sky is falling) climate change hysteria and the mistaken belief that disaster is imminent — that the world is coming to an end ... enter AOC and Al Gore and other nitwits whose bizarre predictions have proven false. It’s pure poppycock.
In truth, polar bears are thriving, and coastal cities sit high and dry (Barack Obama’s recent multi-million dollar purchase of oceanfront property bares the scam).
In the final analysis, it’s all about control (over you and everything you do) — first, last, and always. My prediction?
Masks and lockdowns will make a return appearance shortly and in perpetuity — consistent with the standard Democrat playbook. They are a means to an end after all — serving to place extreme limits on virtually all of your freedoms. It’s all part of their socialism coup d’état — intending to undo everything America stands for. Satanic, at bottom? Yup!