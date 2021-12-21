Did Daily News readers have the chance to take a look at the photo of Norfolk High’s one-act play set in a recent edition of the newspaper or online? It’s noteworthy enough to justify publishing it again in today’s editorial cartoon spot.
Consider how extensive the set is — complete with different levels for student actors to make use of, as well as featuring oversized artistic elements. The set was part of the reason that Norfolk High’s technical crew was honored at the recent state one-act competition with the outstanding crew award among Class A schools. The Norfolk crew also was responsible for a variety of stage props, such as breakaway glass, strobe lights, masks and fake blood as part of the production.
We mention this because it helps make the point about the wide variety of skills and abilities that students can demonstrate when part of a theater production.
Sure, the actors get the most attention for their performances.
To deliver perfectly timed lines, portray a variety of emotions and bring a character to life through physical movement is a true art.
But it would be wrong to think that’s the extent of the benefits of being involved in a one-act play.
The technical award given to Norfolk High reflects the importance of those behind the scenes — and their skills for makeup, carpentry, special effects and much more.
For all of the cast members on stage, being part of a play teaches self-confidence, creativity, teamwork, memorization and oral expression.
We note with interest the trend in recent years for many high schools to choose plays with large casts. That’s not because a large cast results in a better performance than a play with a small cast. But what it does allow for is more students to have the experience of being part of a theater production.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska have a strong reputation in the state for the quality of their one-act presentations. Hartington Cedar Catholic, Chambers, Wausa/Osmond, Leigh and several other area schools qualified for state this year. Lutheran High Northeast made an appearance, too.
Take a look at that photo again. It represents a great deal of hard work, dedication and talent.