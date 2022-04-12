Nebraskans deserve better than what they are receiving from members of the Nebraska Board of Parole.
A Flatwater Free Press report recently revealed that the five-member board appeared together at less than half of all parole hearing days between May 21, 2018, and Dec. 8, 2021. During that same time period, the parole board voted on 6,521 individual cases. Of that total, 2,4441 cases — roughly 37% — were voted on by all five members.
These aren’t volunteers giving up of their time to perform a public service. No, the members of the parole board are full-time employees of the state. They’re paid well, too — an $84,712 salary last year for four board members and $92,787 for the board chairwoman, Rosalyn Cotton.
We don’t consider ourselves soft on crime, or the individuals who commit them. But we recognize that the parole process is an important piece of the criminal justice system. It allows individuals who have earned the right — via good behavior while incarcerated — to be considered for early release in the form of parole.
We also understand that three of the five parole board members constitute a quorum. Parole can be granted — or denied — based on a vote by three board members.
Reaching a quorum for parole hearings hasn’t been a problem. But we understand the concerns of some inmates — and their families — when a less than full board is present. Statistically speaking, it can be argued that an individual’s chances for having parole granted are improved if there are five individuals casting votes — and three must be affirmative — as compared to three or four board members present.
There can be legitimate reasons a parole board member might miss hearings. In a few cases, there may be conflicts of interest. There can be personal reasons, such as illness, attending funerals or enjoying a vacation.
But when only 37% of cases during a period of almost seven months are voted on by the full board, that qualifies as excessive absences from our perspective.
It also should be noted that the journalist who wrote the story was subjected to less than professional treatment by representatives of the parole board. They seemed to go out of their way to make it difficult for the reporter to do her job — as if they knew the story would be less than flattering.
It all adds up to a problem with the Nebraska Board of Parole that needs correcting. It’s not just inmates and their families — but all Nebraskans — who deserve a better sense of duty.