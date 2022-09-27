There’s no way to prove this, but we suspect that every community in Northeast and North Central Nebraska has, over the decades, produced men and women who have accomplished impressive and important things.
If, somehow, a database could be created to chronicle the area natives who have used the education and upbringing they received in rural Nebraska as a springboard to excellence in countless ways, we have no doubt that the list would be extensive and eye-opening. Whether it was Clarkson, Neligh, Norfolk, Bassett or any of the other 100 or so communities in this corner of the state, each one could point to their natives with pride.
Like Battle Creek. That Madison County community certainly has produced many accomplished individuals, but today’s focus is one a native whose contributions may not be fully realized by the public.
Bob Bartee is retiring in January after leading government relations and communication efforts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for more than four decades.
“Bob’s institutional knowledge and his work in advocating for UNMC simply cannot be replaced; we owe him a great debt of gratitude for all of his accomplishments — and there are many — over the past 40-plus years,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC chancellor.
During the efforts to establish UNMC’s College of Nursing Northern Division on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk, Mr. Bartee played a key role in the efforts spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk. There’s no question that Mr. Bartee’s Northeast Nebraska roots made him particularly pleased that the effort proved successful and further cemented the working relationship between UNMC and Northeast.
But there are many other accomplishments worth noting:
He designed and led the passage of legislation to create the Nebraska Cancer Registry to assist cancer researchers in obtaining vital epidemiological data.
He worked with campus and community partners to secure state funding for the establishment of the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska.
He established a partnership with a variety of Nebraska institutions receiving National Institutes of Health research funding and successfully drafted legislation that called for 20 percent annual of the state’s Tobacco Settlement funds to be allocated for biomedical research.
Positioned Nebraska as one of the first states in the nation to dedicate a portion of its cigarette tax for research in cancer and smoking-related diseases.
Although his specific title and role has changed over the decades, he currently serves as vice chancellor for external affairs. In that role, he has responsibilities for government relations, strategic communications, alumni relations, rural health initiatives and community relations.
Much of that work has been behind the scenes, but there’s no question that its impact has been widespread. Battle Creek has every reason to be proud of what Mr. Bartee has accomplished.