Barrett will devote herself to preserving the Constitution

“I do solemnly swear that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”

Forget liberals and conservatives, red and blue; and right or left.

Let’s look at the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court in a different way.

Amy Coney Barrett — the court’s newest associate justice who took the constitutional and judicial oaths last week — grew up in the New Orleans area. She graduated magna cum laude from Rhodes College and then attended the Notre Dame Law School. Barrett was a law professor in Indiana before being selected to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2017.

So Indiana becomes our guidepost.

Of the eight other justices, just one — Neil Gorsuch of Colorado — came from farther west, and Indiana is by no means west. The rest hail from Massachusetts (Stepen Breyer and Elena Kagan), Maryland (John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh), New York (Sonia Sotomayor), New Jersey (Samuel Alito Jr.) and Georgia (Clarence Thomas).

And that’s not all. Of the 119 men and women who have served on the court, only 18 came from states west of Indiana. Granted, many of those didn’t become states well into the country’s history, but that’s still a decided eastern shift.

But the justices have not been confined to the East Coast. For instance, Thomas married an Omaha native and is a fervent Husker football fan, and Roberts spoke at the NU College of Law in 2014.

We don’t know how many other justices have set foot in Nebraska, but it doesn’t hurt for justices like Gorsuch, Thomas, Roberts and Barrett to be familiar with this part of the country.

But we shouldn’t expect that familiarity to play a deciding role in their rulings, as evidenced by Barrett’s speech earlier this week.

“A judge declares independence, not only from Congress and the President, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her. The Judicial Oath captures the essence of the judicial duty. The rule of law must always control.

“My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences. I love the Constitution and the Democratic Republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.”

We couldn’t have said it better.

