Hopefully, few voters throughout Nebraska have firsthand knowledge of why Initiative 428 is on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Those who do will certainly be supporting it.
That’s because a “yes” vote for the proposal, which is officially known as the Payday Lender Interest Rate Cap Initiative, would support limiting the annual interest charged for delayed deposit services — also known as payday lending — to 36%.
If a majority of voters give their approval, the initiative would become a new state statute. It would replace existing state law on payday lenders, including a prohibition on charging fees in excess of $15 per loan and a $500 loan limit.
Some alarming figures in the 2019 annual report on delayed deposit services produced by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance reveal why support for the initiative is justified. The report showed that the average loan size was $362, and the average contracted annual percentage rate was 405%. The total number of transactions for the year was 507,040.
Do the math.
Let’s say you borrow $500 for two weeks at a rate of 391%. The loan requires you to pay $575 ($15 per $100 borrowed times 5) back just 14 days later.
And you thought up to 30% interest on credit cards was out of line.
According to Ballotpedia, 37 states permit payday lending, including Nebraska. The St. Louis Federal Reserve said more than 12 million Americans, mostly poor consumers without access to credit cards or bank loans, unfortunately turn to payday lenders to solve short-term financial problems. In 2019, they borrowed $29 billion and paid an astonishing $9 billion in fees to do so.
Initiative 428 represents the latest effort to minimize the harmful effects of payday loans since they were introduced in Nebraska in 1994.
In 2006, for example, state senators prohibited loan rollovers. In 2016, an attempt was made to limit payday loan interest rates to 36 %, but that failed to generate enough support. Then, in 2018, Legislative Bill 194 became law that closed a loophole that payday lenders used to get around regulatory limits. LB194 imposed reporting requirements on payday lenders and also imposed a requirement to provide a short payment plan for borrowers.
Initiative 428, however, represents what is the most significant change that has been proposed since 1994. If approved, it will serve as a needed way to protect vulnerable Nebraskans. That’s why a vote in support of Initiative 428 on Nov. 3 is deserved.
