Well, here we find ourselves having arrived in the midst of a cultural revolution we commoners had no hand in making. This time around the revolutionaries are the elites, and they’re waging war directly on us. The threat is metastasizing from within — consisting of academia, Wall Street corporate execs, Silicon Valley, the mainstream media, the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation, military bigwigs and equity indoctrinated chowderheads in general.
Make no mistake, they’re out to destroy our country. It’s the first-time ever indicting a former president (and current presidential candidate), which elevates pre-engineered election interference to a dangerous level never before fathomed — thus comprising a war not only on (Republican) conservatives specifically but also on “white working class voters who cling to their guns or religion or antipathy to people who are not like them ...” (Obama’s vulgarity, remember?).
Consequently, Mr. Trump is no longer a person ... but rather has been rendered a gadget or an issue or a cause or a symbol or all of the above. To the revolutionaries, he represents a danger to their hereditary titles or offices (the establishment swamp, aristocratically speaking). Once you strip away the veneer, their real purpose is not to get Trump but rather the average people he was (and still is) known to represent.
Translation? They’re after you and me!
And, they’ll stop at nothing to accomplish their objective, which explains the attack on free speech (saying anything contrary to the Biden/Garland agenda can merit you jail time), the plethora of George Soros-funded prosecutors who turn criminals loose on law abiding citizens (the rule of law is basically kaput), and the dismantling of longstanding traditions tracing to our nation’s founding (depriving true patriots of historical moments to rally around).
Sensible folks — senior citizens especially — have to be repulsed at what’s being done to the country they and their ancestors built. The fallout of socialism and all its foibles wreaks havoc on traditional values. Ergo, not only don’t poorly educated millennials underappreciate their freedoms, but they demonstrate scant awareness of where those privileges came from (no, that’s not Spiderman’s spirit hovering over veteran graveyards both here and abroad).
Cancel culture, spiraling immorality, woke witlessness run amok and an unrelenting attack on Christians and Christianity (a Godless society is the devil’s playground) is exacting a toll on a way of life long taken for granted. Sinister forces (as previously mentioned) are busily at work attempting to undo an experiment of sorts that has taken nearly three centuries to build. Consequently, the democratic republic put in place by the founders is cratering
Which places in jeopardy things like personal ownership of property, what one can say and when, what food is acceptable to eat (bugs on the menu?), how one is able to move about, which career choices are acceptable, with whom one can associate, etc., etc. In short, once the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are passe (or have been rewritten according to socialist/Marxist dogma) the government — run by a few powerful people — is in control.
And if that eventuality sounds preposterous here “in the land of the free,” think again. Lessons from history loom large, to wit: the Marxism-Leninism of the Soviet Union, the national socialism of Nazi Germany, the Chavez-Maduro socialism of Venezuea ... not to exclude North Korea, Yugoslavia, Cuba, Poland, Myanmar, Hungary and others. In truth, socialism by any name has failed miserably in every country in which it has been tried.
Nevertheless, the Democrat socialist revolutionaries of America (influenced by Bernie Sanders and AOC and a motley crew of congressional and administration nitwits) are on the march, intent on turning the USA into a communistic, authoritarian country where the government in place rules. If we’re not careful, fear can take hold — leading to feelings of despair, defeat, hopelessness and loss. Are we there already, or is the “tipping point” still teetering on the edge?