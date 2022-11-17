Bagpipes strike chord for all ages

A special feature of this year’s Red Rock Member-Guest golf tournament in Rapid City, S.D., was the featured appearance of noted Scotland bagpiper Tom Denham. It was a slight detour from his regular nightly (twilight) staging at The Prairie Club near Valentine where Mr. Denham’s performances have entertained golf enthusiasts (since the club’s inception in 2006) not only from Nebraska but from around the world.
Interestingly, Tom Denham has played for Queen Elizabeth II at both Stirling Castle and Balmoral Castle (widely thought to be the monarch’s favorite residence) in Scotland and also for Princess Diana’s parents at Anthrop House (on the family estate where Princess Diana is buried) in Northhampton. Tom began piping at the age of 11 and has been an instrumental member of the Scotland pipe band brigade for over 60 years.
Which helps to explain how he came to the attention of professional golfer Graham Marsh who designed the Pines course on the ridge of the Snake River canyon southwest of Valentine. Together with the adjoining Dunes layout (in the Sandhills terrain) designed by Tom Lehman, it makes for a spectacular setting. The sound of bagpipe music (Amazing Grace is a standard) echoing across the landscape genuinely stirs emotions — with heartfelt tears a typical byproduct.
Indeed, bagpipes yield what many consider to be a mournful and haunting sound, allowing for or prompting a release of pent up feelings (repressed, suppressed, or kept in check for one reason or another) often held back ... and hence comprise a comforting factor that may help in alleviating a person’s sense of grief or sorrow or distress (even, dare I say, for someone whose day on the fairways and greens didn’t go as he or she may have wished).
Of course, the recent passing and subsequent interment of Queen Elizabeth II recalled to mind for millions of observers the traditional role of pipes at funerals, not to exclude that of Her Majesty herself.
The Queen’s customary piper, Maj. Burns, played a rendition of the tune, SLEEP, DEARIE, SLEEP, in closing the service at the highly renowned Windsor location (the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world) in London.
Given her exemplary life, not only modeling a high standard of respect and behavior at all times but also being aware enough always to do the right thing, the phenominal and awe-inspiring pomp and circumstance associated with her leaving (as an honored figure on the world stage) was justly deserved.
During her incredible reign of 70 years plus, Queen Elizabeth met and dined with British PM’s from Churchill to Johnson and with American Presidents from FDR to Trump.
That fact alone is utterly astounding. Yes, it’s common knowledge that she had favorites, but her preferences were based more on personal characteristics than on political leanings (that she may or may not have shared). She managed to remain largely apolitical--preferring to focus her attention on the monarchy and perpetuating an image of which British and Scottish citizens (dutiful and attentive pipers like Tom Denham included) would always be proud.
Selfishly, my favorite memory of the entire parting celebration is that of the horses accompanying the procession as it approached Windsor Castle. They were stunningly magnificent — recalling to mind the beautiful black stallion that accompanied the team pulling my Uncle Johnny’s wagon and casket to the small country cemetery near Bison (where several members of my own family and other community citizens were laid to rest).
Yes, Queen Elizabeth II (her early ambition was to raise thoroughbreds and shetlands) died at 96 years of age and Uncle Johnny at 97 (1910 to 2007), both having enjoyed years of an unbounded love of horses (a sizable remuda of purebred Arabians — his kids, more or less — ran Johnny’s pasture). It’s my firm belief, of course, that folks who call farm and ranch communities home (in Nebraska and elsewhere) would embrace the passion they treasured.