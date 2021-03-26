Back orders, canceled orders and new orders are causing confusion

As the Daily News and other media have reported, recent months have been difficult for consumers and merchants. A lot of appliances — such as refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers — are on back order. The same is true for furniture and electronics. At this point, the delays can be from a few weeks to six months.

Then there’s lumber. A shortage of lumber has resulted in rising new home prices, as well as other items made from wood, such as flooring.

We have heard from some merchants who have had customers cancel their orders after the customers got tired of waiting.

Then, after shopping elsewhere and not finding the items or being told the wait could be even longer than their original order, they ask to reinstate their order with the local merchant. It can be frustrating for both the customers and merchants.

One merchant asked the Daily News to share this message with readers: Please be patient.

So why are there so many delays?

Actually, it’s because of a number of reasons. Many items are backed up because of COVID-19.

Many factories were shut down. Some still are not operating or are in countries with limited operations.

We have heard from a merchant who tracks furniture orders. In some cases, the furniture is ready except for having the upholstery applied. Almost all upholstery is completed in foreign shops, so all the work is finished but the final part.

Then there are inventories of goods that are stuck on ships in harbors or warehouses. Because of COVID-19, some shipments have been delayed until it can be determined to be safe. Weather also has hit some countries hard, including hurricanes that have shut down some furniture-making locations.

Finally, there is all the pent-up demand. When Americans and others had to stay home this past year, they began to spruce up their homes.

Throw in thousands of dollars of stimulus money, and there is increased demand for many products.

While many businesses and residents are just thankful the economy is opening up again and things are starting to return to normal, there are going to be delays. If everyone just remains patient, the rewards will be great.

That includes for the local economy — because those dollars are reinvested in the community — and local residents who get what they want.

