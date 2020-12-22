NDN logo

It’s probably safe to say that the transition between the Donald Trump and Joe Biden presidential administrations won’t qualify as one of the smoothest in history.

But it also doesn’t qualify as the worst — or even all that unusual.

Aron Solomon, an adjunct professor at Canada’s McGill University, has researched presidential transitions, and his results are interesting and timely.

Consider, for example, that:

 Some presidential transitions have been extremely difficult because of the personal relationship between the sitting and elected president. That was certainly the case with Dwight Eisenhower’s election following the two-term presidency of Harry Truman. Their personal battle grew from perceived betrayals of the foundation of strong cooperative work if not even personal friendship. The transition period from the election to inauguration was marred by a complete lack of civility between the two, that included Eisenhower refusing to attend a holiday lunch at the White House and refusing to meet President Truman before the inauguration ceremony, marking another break with tradition.

 It is impossible to have a discussion about the worst presidential transitions without mentioning the historical one-day transition from President Richard Nixon to incoming President Gerald Ford. It is important to remember that Mr. Ford was vice president for only eight months before having 25 hours to assume the presidency once Mr. Nixon resigned. Even the most capable and savvy of politicians would have found this transition difficult to bear.

 Then there’s the 1861 election of Abraham Lincoln. Seven states in the U.S. South had left the union shortly before Lincoln’s presidency. What made that transition tenuous from Election Day was the result itself. At just under 40% of the popular vote, President Lincoln had a smaller plurality in the election than any president in American history aside from John Quincy Adams, who won the 1824 election with less than 31% of the vote.

Too many Americans today lack that sense of historical perspective; what’s happening now is all they focus on and, as a result, blow it out of proportion.

This year’s transition from the 45th to 46th president of the United States hasn’t been smooth, but this nation has experienced this kind of tension and awkwardness before and always has survived.

