Audits don't address election concerns many voters have

In late September, the audit of the Arizona election showed President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. It was one of many tabulation audits of state results showing Biden won. In almost every audit, the results are the same or even show a slight increase for Biden.
Yet a recent CNN poll found that 78% of Republicans say Biden lost the election. Another poll, the Economist/YouGov poll, found that the number of Republicans who are doubting the result has been growing. In January, only 33% of Republicans said Biden won “legitimately” and it declined to 26% last month.
So why is there so much doubt, especially among Republicans? Well, the 2020 election was unlike any other election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And audits don’t address the problems that many Republicans have identified. What the tabulation audits mostly confirm is that among the ballots cast, they were counted correctly. But because of the pandemic, many states that administered elections in person for decades switched to mail voting, allowing people to vote absentee without a reason.
That’s a concern because it wasn’t rural counties that were conducting all mail-in elections where it would be more difficult to commit voter fraud. These mail-in elections included metro areas where hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast and nobody knows each other.
Secondly, some states, including California, Nevada and Vermont, mailed ballots to all voters. Some other states even sent all voters an absentee-ballot application. That causes concern. Also, some people reported ballot harvesting — where large groups of ballots were collected by activists — and then taken to the polls.
While in the past there had been arrangements by both Democrats and Republicans to transport the elderly or those in need of transportation to the polls, actually collecting ballots of others, especially if they weren’t planning on voting, makes some of us uneasy.
Thirdly, it was shocking to many Americans when media outlets on election night said it would be difficult for Biden to overcome Trump’s lead. CNN, for example, had the headline under “Breaking News” around midnight of “Nail-Biter Election Comes down to Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.” It was the next day that many people woke up to learn Biden won every one of those states — three by fewer than 13,000 votes. In addition, it was pointed out hundreds of thousands of votes came in for Biden that were counted in the middle of the night. Why at that time?
Instead of just reporting that “audits” confirm that Biden won, there needs to be attempts to restore voter confidence. It could start with states going back to the old system of voting now that the pandemic is over, especially when so many questions have been raised of how the election was handled.