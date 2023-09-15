A recent press release from U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine indicates that materials intended for construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall are being auctioned off by the U.S. Department of Defense. According to the release, the sale of these materials is an effort to bypass the “Finish It” Act, a proposed bill intended to require that the materials be used only for the completion the border wall.

Sen. Fischer also has provided a copy of a letter sent to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which calls for the immediate suspension of the sale of border wall materials, and for an accounting into the use and sale of those materials.

We believe that the senator’s request is appropriate.

When President Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021, he ordered construction of the border wall immediately stopped, and his administration made arrangements to have the excess materials stored at a facility in the Southwest. Recently, those materials were identified as part of an auction on GovPlanet.com, which is a popular government surplus resale site.

Not withstanding the use of taxpayer money to purchase the materials originally, the government has been paying upward of $130,000 per day to store the materials since President Biden took office, according to an August 2023 story published in the Washington Examiner.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration did authorize more work on a scaled-back version of the wall, although those efforts have not proven enough to prevent drastic increases in illegal immigrant crossings at the border. Between 2020 and 2022, the number of illegal immigrants apprehended increased from 400,000 to over 2.2 million.

In our view, the cost of storing these materials, and then to allegedly attempt to circumvent the legislative process by selling the materials at auction, represents reckless disregard for the use of U.S. taxpayer funds. It’s a blatant circumvention of the appropriate legislative process, and potentially, a further destabilization of the security of our southern border.

Our national elected officials carry an immense responsibility to those who elected them. They are the voice of the voters. Regardless of political affiliation, their mandate is to make the best possible use of the resources entrusted to them by those they serve and to ensure the security of our nation.

When elected officials knowingly make decisions, authorize behaviors or utilize resources that are motivated by a political agenda and which are not in the best interests of those they serve, they must be held to account.

We believe that Sen. Fischer, and her colleagues were right call for the immediate cessation of the sale of border wall materials, and we further support a full accounting of the defense department’s border wall activities and the use of those materials.

