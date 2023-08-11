There’s no secret that being an attorney is a difficult job that requires a wealth of knowledge.

This is especially true when cases involving high-profile crimes, such as murders and sexual assaults, go to trial. Besides deposing numerous witnesses and reviewing heaps of evidence to build a case, attorneys often spend the days and weeks leading up to trial working overtime.

Attorneys, in addition to judges, jurors and law enforcement officers, play an important role in ensuring that justice is served. This was certainly evident while Kevin Kilmer’s murder trial in Valentine unfolded.

A jury of seven women and five men found Kilmer, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after deliberating for nearly five hours on Tuesday.

The jury’s verdict was the culmination of nearly two years of trial preparation conducted by Michael Guinan and Sandra Allen, assistant Nebraska attorneys general, Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott and defense attorney Todd Lancaster.

Piles of binders, boxes of evidence and hard drives with hundreds of photos filled the Cherry County district courtroom through the length of the six-day trial. And attorneys for both the state and the defendant had perfected their knowledge of each piece of evidence to a science.

One may say that doing so is part of an attorney’s job. This is true, but the work attorneys put into cases often is not known to the public, and the jobs they do are a vital part in ensuring justice is served.

The response from Lancaster after his client was convicted is indicative that attorneys don’t do what they do simply for the paycheck.

“You put a lot of work into these cases. I’ve been doing this for over 25-plus years — I’m going to keep doing it,” Lancaster said. “Every case is different, and you’ve just got to keep fighting for people’s rights to fair trials. I think that’s important, and I’m going to keep doing it.”

Lancaster, Guinan, Allen and Scott should be applauded for their efforts.

It also should be noted that attorneys, particularly those who work criminal cases, would not be able to do the jobs they do as effectively without the investigative work of law enforcement officers.

In Kilmer’s case, several investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol put an immeasurable amount of work into interviewing witnesses and compiling evidence.

District Judge Mark Kozisek said during jury selection that America’s justice system is the greatest known to man.

We were reminded of this in Cherry County, where justice was, indeed, served.

