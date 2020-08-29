If there’s an opportunity to present President Trump in a negative light, count on the major TV networks to do just that.
Anyone who tuned into the Democratic and Republican national conventions was reminded of the bias against the president. The network TV commentators could hardly contain their glee over the Democratic convention speakers and expand upon misrepresentations made against Trump’s record.
Sometimes it is shocking how much presidential history is misrepresented. Take comments made by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for example. She kept linking Joe Biden to President Obama as he was the vice president under Obama. She claimed that Obama-Biden inherited the worst economy since the Great Depression, yet Obama did not complain or blame anyone. That is the biggest pile of nonsense told this year. Anyone who lived through those years remembers Obama daily blaming President Bush for everything from foreign affairs to the economy. Obama was always taking jabs at Bush. Not one network commentator called Whitmer out for that lie.
There also were repeated attempts by the networks to connect Republican voters to Biden. Several Republican speakers criticized Trump during the Democratic convention, saying they are going to go against their party and vote for Biden. Outside of the conventions, the networks also routinely do stories on Republicans who are going to vote for Biden instead of Trump. We still have not seen a single story by the networks interviewing someone who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 who now is going to vote for Trump because they don’t like the Democratic extremism that taken over the party.
These same networks held First Lady Melania Trump to a higher standard than they held Democratic nominee Biden for speeches. During ABC’s coverage ahead of the speech at the Republican convention, chief anchor and political correspondent George Stephanopoulos and his liberal commentators twice referenced alleged plagiarism by Melania of a speech by Michelle Obama. Yet they never mentioned any of the many plagiarism accusations against Biden, including when he was an unsuccessful presidential candidate in 1988. Biden even admitted that he took lines of a speech by Margaret Thatcher challenger Neil Kinnock before dropping out.
The hatred shown President Trump is so great that it clouds logic. It might be expected that people who watch cable news networks like MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and Newsmax want to watch stations they agree with, but shouldn’t network news do better?
We remember the example set by legendary newsman Walter Cronkite, often regarded as the most trusted man in America. It wasn’t until years after he retired did he publicly show his liberal leanings. When he was working, he didn’t report news to fit an agenda. That kind of news coverage never goes out of style.