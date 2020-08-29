If there’s an opportunity to present President Trump in a negative light, count on the major TV networks to do just that.

Anyone who tuned into the Democratic and Republican national conventions was reminded of the bias against the president. The network TV commentators could hardly contain their glee over the Democratic convention speakers and expand upon misrepresentations made against Trump’s record.

Sometimes it is shocking how much presidential history is misrepresented. Take comments made by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, for example. She kept linking Joe Biden to President Obama as he was the vice president under Obama. She claimed that Obama-Biden inherited the worst economy since the Great Depression, yet Obama did not complain or blame anyone. That is the biggest pile of nonsense told this year. Anyone who lived through those years remembers Obama daily blaming President Bush for everything from foreign affairs to the economy. Obama was always taking jabs at Bush. Not one network commentator called Whitmer out for that lie.

There also were repeated attempts by the networks to connect Republican voters to Biden. Several Republican speakers criticized Trump during the Democratic convention, saying they are going to go against their party and vote for Biden. Outside of the conventions, the networks also routinely do stories on Republicans who are going to vote for Biden instead of Trump. We still have not seen a single story by the networks interviewing someone who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 who now is going to vote for Trump because they don’t like the Democratic extremism that taken over the party.

These same networks held First Lady Melania Trump to a higher standard than they held Democratic nominee Biden for speeches. During ABC’s coverage ahead of the speech at the Republican convention, chief anchor and political correspondent George Stephanopoulos and his liberal commentators twice referenced alleged plagiarism by Melania of a speech by Michelle Obama. Yet they never mentioned any of the many plagiarism accusations against Biden, including when he was an unsuccessful presidential candidate in 1988. Biden even admitted that he took lines of a speech by Margaret Thatcher challenger Neil Kinnock before dropping out.

The hatred shown President Trump is so great that it clouds logic. It might be expected that people who watch cable news networks like MSNBC, CNN, Fox News and Newsmax want to watch stations they agree with, but shouldn’t network news do better?

We remember the example set by legendary newsman Walter Cronkite, often regarded as the most trusted man in America. It wasn’t until years after he retired did he publicly show his liberal leanings. When he was working, he didn’t report news to fit an agenda. That kind of news coverage never goes out of style.

Tags

In other news

Biden wants to make hope, history rhyme

Biden wants to make hope, history rhyme

Given how dangerous Donald Trump truly is, how cavalier he is about torching the Constitution and tallying American casualties, it’s probably a darn good thing he’s stone-cold stupid.

Change needed — Marcia Kominksy Wallen

LINCOLN — It’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase the cost of prescription drugs.

Corruption of America — Karen Hochstein

HARTINGTON — We’ve witnessed the takeover of the Democrat party by the most radical elements of their party. It has been a long time in the making. As a former Democrat, it has been really hard to watch. Make no mistake, I don’t believe the Republican party is blameless. Neither party is wha…

Nightmare is back – worse than ever

Nightmare is back – worse than ever

At 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 9, 1974, America’s 38th president stood in front of the eminences of Official Washington in the brightly lit White House East Room and reassured a shaken country that had just witnessed something that had never happened before, and hasn’t happened since.

Dems have post office paranoia

Dems have post office paranoia

At this rate, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be lucky if he isn’t arrested and tried for treason before a people’s tribunal.

Duty to speak up Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Without specifying the particulars of every protest that has occurred since the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests, it is apparent from news coverage that many of these protests in various cities and communities throughou…