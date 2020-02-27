This is an exciting time of year. Spring is around the corner and many boys and girls high school teams are battling for state tournament berths.
Months of hard work are on the line. Naturally, there’s a lot of emotions at play when so many years of commitment are at stake. And while players make mistakes, it usually is easier for a parent or fan to overlook that mistake, but be critical of an official.
It is unfortunate because bad calls are part of the game. They also can provide a learning experience.
We would like to encourage people to remain in control of their emotions. That’s important to remember at this time of year when so many athletes and high schools have reached a point where if they lose, their season is over.
If a bad call is made, try to make it one that people will remember years later for the right reasons. As a case in point, we remember a game in 2003, not so much for the excitement -- there are many of those. Instead, we still remember the game so long ago -- when many of the high school students competing today weren’t even born -- because of the class that was shown.
Norfolk Catholic was playing Broken Bow in the state finals of the Class C1 tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. At that time, the Knights’ coach Tim Kassmeier had yet to win a state title and looked on the cusp of finally achieving it. However, his team blew a lead in the fourth quarter, then lost 39-36 on a buzzer beater that television replays determined should not have counted.
Instead of making an issue of it, Kassmeier shrugged it off and was gracious in defeat. Although Kassmeier didn’t know it at the time, his teams would make many more trips to state, including two more runners-up and a state title.
Out of all his games, the one that many fans remember most was the one in 2003 when he showed what being classy is all about. That’s hard to do, especially when both the coaches and athletes have put their hearts and souls into practice for years.
At a time when the Nebraska School Activities Association is having a difficult time finding enough referees and umpires, in part because of the abuse they face from coaches and parents, it’s important to give recognition to the coaches and fans who set the bar high. Many players know what acceptable behavior is by following their coach and fans.
Sportsmanship and teamwork should be the highest priority. If that’s in place, people will remember your school and efforts for the right reasons.