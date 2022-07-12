It’s only human nature that every president of the United States wants to make his mark on the nation.
How history remembers a president is important. For some presidents, their accomplishments make it easy to be remembered. For some, a lack of accomplishments can make them fairly forgettable.
For President Joe Biden, his legacy might prove to be somewhat different in nature. It’s not that he doesn’t have accomplishments; it’s just that he and other Democrats may prefer not to remember them.
That’s a possibility when you currently are the most unpopular president in the history of modern polling. In late May, the Washington Post reported that at this point in a presidency, no other president — no one — has had an approval rating (40.5%) this low.
Consider, for example:
1. Gas prices on his watch likely will hit $5 a gallon nationwide — and keep rising.
2. Inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years.
3. At the country’s southern borders, record numbers of undocumented immigrants are pouring across the border.
4. At the county’s northern border, mothers are driving to Canada to find adequate supplies of baby formula for their infants.
5. Crime rates are increasing.
6. COVID-19 is still infecting thousands of Americans every day.
7. And then there’s Afghanistan, China, Iran and Russia.
The above list was put together by Michael Graham, managing editor at the InsideSources.com website. “Welcome to the Democrats’ Thunderdome, 2022.”
The situation doesn’t bode well for liberals who see the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon and control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs.
“Every midterm has been bad for the president’s party since 2006, and this cycle shows every sign of following that pattern. Even most Democrats feel the country is going the wrong way. When your own party is depressed …,” said Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political science professor.
Republican strategist Jim Merrill agrees. “My prediction for what Democrats face in the 2022 midterms is the same as Clubber Lang’s prediction in ‘Rocky III’: ‘Pain.’ ”
It’s worth noting that President Biden’s approval rating in late May was lower than Donald Trump’s at the same time in his presidency in 2018. And what happened in the midterm elections later that year? Republicans lost 40 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and lost control of that legislative body.
Democrats respond that it is still early, and anything can happen. But Mr. Graham quoted a veteran political strategist who pointed out that in the last four midterm elections, by June the public had made up its mind about the leadership in Washington, D.C., and how they were going to vote in November. In those elections, vote totals accurately reflected poll results taken in June.
This doesn’t bode well for Mr. Biden and his fellow liberals in Congress.