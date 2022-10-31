Over the past week, President Biden laid out his party’s closing campaign message, providing Democratic candidates with a template to help them power through the election’s final days. It wasn’t pretty.

Mr. Biden began with a Democratic National Committee event at Washington’s Howard Theatre on Oct. 18, telling the crowd, “The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” Abortion will be his top priority in 2023. “If you care about the right to choose,” he said, “then you got to vote.”

The second part of the president’s campaign message was that he and congressional Democrats have done a lot. Mr. Biden focused on the Inflation Reduction Act, telling a Pennsylvania rally last Thursday the new law will “fix the environment,” provide tax credits for “weatherizing your home” and “cap the places — the — the old coal mines that are spewing methane,” whatever that means.

The president offered a third message plank Friday, bragging that he’s working to rebuild the economy “stronger than it was before the pandemic,” with record job creation, low unemployment, new infrastructure investment and falling gasoline prices. He also claimed to be a fiscal hawk, saying the federal deficit fell $1.4 trillion this year, “the largest-ever decline.”

Mixed into all of Mr. Biden’s remarks were attacks on Republicans as extremists. The GOP wants to “get rid of or fundamentally change Social Security and Medicare” and are threatening they “would not pay for the national debt,” meaning “our credit as a nation would be demolished.” The president warned that the “mega-MAGA trickle-down” policies of tax cuts and less government red tape “have failed the country before and will fail it again.”

If this is the best the president can do, he should stay off the campaign trail. It isn’t much help for his party.

Making abortion his top priority is a strange commitment, given how low it ranks among voters’ concerns. The biggest issue for voters in Gallup’s Sept. 16 poll was “government/poor leadership.” Twenty-two percent said it’s the country’s most important problem today, which is a problem if you’re president. This was followed by inflation at 17%, the economy in general at 12%, immigration at 6% and race relations at 5%. Abortion was at 4%, tied with crime, unifying the country, poverty/hunger/homelessness and elections/election reform/democracy. Another detail bodes poorly for the president: When asked which party can better handle the problem respondents thought was most important, 48% answered Republicans and 37% said Democrats.

Mr. Biden’s pumping the Inflation Reduction Act also doesn’t aid Democrats much. That hodgepodge of liberal spending can’t reduce inflation, and voters seem to know it. As Gallup’s Frank Newport observed, “there is evidence that Americans are open” to the GOP’s idea of “less government involvement and spending as a cure for inflation.”

And the president’s claim to being a deficit cutter is ridiculous. The deficit’s decline came from the end of the temporary COVID programs, not from Mr. Biden’s balancing the nation’s books.

Tags

In other news

Was Carville right about the economy?

Was Carville right about the economy?

James Carville once quipped: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Although most of us care about things like crime, religious freedom, jobs and the ability of our elected officials to speak in coherent sentences, the thing that impacts everyone, regardless of race, gender and political ideology is th…

Water is the priority — Robert Huntley

NORFOLK — What should be the biggest concern of all the voters of Nebraska is the quality and quantity of our water. We are poisoning our water with all the chemicals that we are applying on our soils that are causing major health issues. We are also using too much water, significantly reduc…

Vote for initiative - Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I am urging everyone to vote FOR the additional sales and use tax of one-half percent. These projects will help make Norfolk the city where people all over will want to visit and inspire them to come live in our great city. Plus, it will help keep our young people here and inspire …

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.