These are tough economic times. Many workers had jobs eliminated or hours cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In just a few months, a roaring economy that was setting records in terms of low unemployment went into the ditch.
In response, Congress and President Donald Trump provided $1,200 stimulus checks to many Americans, excluding the highest wage-earners. Some temporary unemployment benefits even made it more lucrative to be laid off rather than work.
Now Democrats and some Republicans have announced plans to offer more stimulus. Not surprisingly, there are presidential and congressional elections just a few months away. The Democrats’ plan includes continuing the $600 a week unemployment stimulus until Jan. 31, 2021. Republicans have tossed out various numbers but have indicated they prefer the unemployment benefit to be less than $600 a week.
Absent any action from Congress, enhanced employment benefits of $600 a week end this month. While a strong argument could be made that they were necessary when many people were out of work through no fault of their own, there now are signs the economy is getting back on track. Jobs are in demand. Workers are needed. Do we, as a nation, truly think it is wise to continue offering $600 a week unemployment benefits? And especially for so many months? Shouldn’t the incentive be greater for the unemployed to get back to work?
While the anchor that COVID-19 restrictions are putting on the economy continues, we support plans to cap weekly unemployment benefits at no greater than 100% of income (prior to unemployment). In fact, we prefer a plan that would cap unemployment at about 70% of income, which could imply about $200 a week in unemployment benefits.
The point in all this is that these are actual funds. It isn’t monopoly money. All these welfare transfers will contribute to the massive federal debt that was an estimated $21.06 trillion in the first quarter of 2019 — more than the nation’s gross domestic product.
We believe that it is time for political leaders to quit trying to buy votes by extending payments for not working. We know many employees want to get back to work. We also know there are people who would rather not go back to work and have the government pay them to live.
That was never the intention of unemployment. It should be temporary. And paying people more not to work than to work is foolish and will result in one day the nation’s debt getting so large it cannot be managed.