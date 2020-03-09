If it’s online, it must be true, right?
Don’t always believe what you read — especially when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.
False posts online have distorted symptoms of the virus and peddled miracle cures. Members of the public are urged to follow the advice of established institutions like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to beware of claims suggesting ways to prevent the virus.
According to the Poynter Institute’s MediaWise effort, ask yourself three basic questions when perusing such “news stories” online: Who is behind the information? What’s the evidence? What do other sources say?
Here are just a few of the claims spreading online, and the facts you need to know about them, thanks to The Associated Press.
CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people shave off facial hair to protect against the new coronavirus. Reports that the CDC published an infographic recommending that men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus circulated widely, but the graphic dates to 2017 and depicts the types of facial hair that do and do not work well when wearing filtering facepiece respirators.
CLAIM: Take sips of water every 15 minutes to wash the virus down through your esophagus and into your stomach where your stomach acid will kill the virus. While medical professionals typically recommend keeping up fluid intake, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said drinking more water will not keep anyone from catching the virus.
CLAIM: Garlic can help cure the new coronavirus. While garlic does have antimicrobial properties, the WHO said that there is no evidence that eating garlic will help with the virus.
CLAIM: Chlorine dioxide will help get rid of the new virus from China. Social media accounts have been promoting the idea that drinking chlorine dioxide or related products with names like Miracle Mineral Solution would help wipe out the virus. The FDA does not recommend ingesting this product.
CLAIM: Coronavirus changes the color of human blood. A video surfaced on social media of a man claiming to be a scientist who was said to be sampling blood for the new coronavirus. He showed one sample in a test tube saying the blood looked “bright red, healthy and clear.” He then showed a sample from what he describes as “patient zero” where the blood appeared purple. The creator of the video said it was meant to be satire.
Unfortunately, claims like these are no laughing matter.