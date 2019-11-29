Some Nebraskans may not be aware of plans to close the Newseum in Washington, D.C., at the end of the year. Journalists, however, are much more likely to be aware of the journalism-based museum’s pending closing.
For all of the tourists who have visited the Newseum, but especially journalists who have visited the massive collection of artifacts and exhibits dedicated to telling the story of the freedom of the press, it will be a sad event.
Given all the criticisms of the press in recent years, the Newseum was one place where a reporter or editor could visit and feel proud of his or her profession. There are few places where the public could spend a couple of hours and learn lifetime lessons on how newspapers and the press have helped to safeguard the republic.
Generations of reporters have believed so strongly in the freedom of the press that they have sacrificed everything at times, including their lives. The Newseum told their stories.
At the start, many diehard journalists thought the name "Newseum" seemed at odds with the journalism profession, which includes safeguarding the English language.
As many journalism professors used to teach their students: "Don’t make up new words, especially when there are existing words that can be used." The name went against traditional journalism.
Nevertheless, the name Newseum did catch on, and the Allen Neuharth creation was successful for many years, even with a change in locations from a Virginia suburb to the nation’s capital itself. Neuharth, the late USA Today founder, built the Gannett newspaper chain into one of the nation’s largest as well.
Some journalists might believe it is appropriate the museum dedicated to journalistic freedoms is closing, given how many newspapers have closed and consolidated. Some might even suggest that objective journalism is dead on the national level.
Take, for example, all the recent reports of an alleged quid pro quo during the impeachment process now underway. Countless reporters in the national media offered "irrefutable proof" that President Donald Trump held up U.S. federal aid to the Ukraine until the country investigated Joe Biden. These same major media outlets, however, repeatedly state that Joe Biden did nothing wrong when he threatened to hold up $1 billion in a loan from the U.S. to the Ukraine as vice president.
Mr. Biden even appeared to be boasting of it later when he went before TV cameras and stated, "If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money." The prosecutor was investigating his son, Hunter Biden, who was serving on the board of a Ukraine energy company where he earned millions. It didn’t matter that the prosecutor was fired and the funds were delivered.
Yes, in many ways on the national level, objective journalism is dead. Perhaps it’s only fitting that so is the Newseum.