Like many industries, nursing homes are facing a shortage of workers. It could be one of the biggest problems facing the country that seems to get little attention. It might be in part because nobody likes to think of being old, frail and in need of care.
It also is a topic that many nursing home administrators decline to discuss. The Daily News has contacted nursing homes when people with loved ones at a nursing home contact us and ask us to report when their loved ones tell them the homes may be closing and their loved ones are concerned they will be moved.
Earlier this year, NBC News reported on the problem. It found much of of the problem is pay. It reported that the long-term care system was created as part of the 1965 law that established both Medicare and Medicaid — a program jointly funded by states and the federal government.
“A half-century later, the elderly population has ballooned, and life expectancy has shot up, while personal savings have not, leaving millions of aging Americans unable to pay for the care they need. But unlike most major industrialized nations, the U.S. has no universal public system that covers elder care, which means that many patients, as well as nursing homes, are ultimately left to rely on Medicaid,” NBC News reported.
Problems are that that Medicaid’s reimbursement rate is too low. And while Medicare pays at least twice as much, it only covers up to 90 days of post-acute care and rehabilitation — typically following a hospital stay.
Also the industry has been plagued for decades with high employee turnover. And following the COVID-19 pandemic, the problem appears to be getting worse.
“We’re not just competing with the restaurants and hotels for workers here,” said Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills, which offers assisted living and skilled nursing care in Washington, D.C. The industry is fighting for hourly and nursing staff amongst each other and other hospitals giving out much more competitive pay right now, Sandri told Axios.
And with more baby-boomers retiring and needing nursing home care everyday, the problem is bound to get worse. Some projections are that 20% more beds will be needed.
Along with the need for finding more workers, the focus should also be on trying to make sure younger people stay healthy and mobile, which can at least delay the need for care. Also, maybe a cultural shift is needed like generations previous where loved ones sometimes stayed with family.
While we know it is a topic that won’t have easy solutions, it’s a topic worth discussing.