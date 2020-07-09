As more sports return this month, expect them to be more political

The world has changed significantly in 2020. First, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy for nearly three months. Many sectors are still under restrictions. And every day, there are news reports and social media warnings that the country is going to experience another major shutdown because not enough people are wearing masks and engaging in social distancing.
Also in 2020, George Floyd’s death has greatly awakened the nation to race relations. Now more than at any time since the 1960s, the nation is talking about racial injustices and perceived advantages of being White. Many White entertainers have led the discussion. Hundreds of professional athletes have followed suit.
While the return of college and professional sports is still not certain, it looks like more will be known by the end of July. Major League Baseball plans to open the weekend of July 24. All NFL teams will be required to report to training camps by the end of the month. The NBA, which suspended its season March 11, is set to resume on July 30.
It should be interesting to see how political sports and athletes get. And how much politics the nation is willing to stomach.
Already many athletes are threatening not to play because of COVID-19 or plan to support a political cause while playing. Some fans may not be sympathetic. They have to go to work to pay bills or know that if they express views their employer doesn’t like, they could be out of a job.
Other players plan to take a knee during the national anthem. The owner of the Washington Redskins, Daniel Snyder, said he would conduct a “thorough review” of his team’s nickname because some people believe it is racist. The Cleveland Indians have said they would do likewise, and that move has been publicly supported by Terry Francona, the team’s manager.
This is a different sports world than it was before the pandemic. Many of us watched sports to forget about the world’s problems. Now, it doesn’t look like that will be possible.
As athletes’ awareness of issues is rising, not all may be aware that there can be economic consequences for speaking out. If the COVID-19 pandemic did teach us one thing, it’s that we don’t need sports to entertain ourselves. Sure, they provide fun diversions, but if every movie or game contains themes that remind you of what you are trying to forget, why watch?
We know that athletes have First Amendment rights, but fans also have rights. That includes not watching, not going to games and not buying products that athletes endorse.
Sometimes people just want a break from being lectured.